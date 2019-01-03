Hanur Temple Tragedy: Judicial Custody of accused extended till Jan.16
Hanur Temple Tragedy: Judicial Custody of accused extended till Jan.16

Chamarajanagar:  The four accused in the Hanur Temple Tragedy Immadi Mahadevaswamy, Ambika, Madesha and Doddaiah who were lodged in Mysuru Central Prison were produced before the Principal Civil Court in Kollegal this morning on completion of their Judicial custody.

The accused were brought under tight Police Security to the Court. Mahadevaswamy, who is  usually seen in saffron robe had donned a white dress.

Civil Judge S.J. Krishna has extended the Judicial custody of the four accused till Jan.16.    


