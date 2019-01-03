MCC Budget Advisory meeting

Citizens urge for online tax payments, uniform tax, water cess collection



Mysuru: Uniform tax must be collected from all the wards in the Corporation, tax collection must be brought under online system, water tax is not being collected properly, trade licence is not being issued correctly, the Commissioner and Finance Standing Committee Members must discuss and prepare the Budget, were some of the suggestions and criticisms that poured in at the Budget Advisory meeting chaired by Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath yesterday.

The meeting was held at the Old Council Hall in the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) premises in which the public, former Mayors and Deputy Mayors and representatives of various organisations participated.

Earlier, Chief Finance Officer Krishnamurthy, who spoke, said that during 2018-19 Budgetary year, MCC was expecting to collect Rs. 228 crore through taxes on Corporation owned properties, water cess, trade licence and other sources. However, by the end of 2018, only Rs. 168 crore had been collected. When compared to last year during the same time, only 73 per cent has been collected, he revealed expressing his concern.

The checking of SAS (Self Assessment Scheme) forms for filing house tax return, inspection of Corporation and Government buildings and tax revenue from them and other collection have all been diligently done and stringent measures taken. The regularisation of illegal water connections have also been simplified, he explained.

In the coming days, there is going to be 25 to 30 per cent increase in Corporation’s own grants. From this year, steps are being taken to see that the citizens can pay the taxes online sitting at home through mobile phones and using other fast modes of payment. This will benefit the public enormously, he said.

In order to control Budget, bring about fiscal discipline and transparency in the system, piece-work contract has been completely abolished and all necessary works will be taken up on tender basis, he said.

Meanwhile, former Mayor Srikantaiah said that uniform tax must be introduced in all wards. Taxes are not being collect from more than one lakh site owners. The Revenue officials must check and take action. He pointed out that water cess was being collected from only half of Mysuru and there was no collection from the other half.

Former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa said that the Finance Standing Committee must pay greater attention to collection of property tax and water cess. Not much attention is being paid to issuing trade licence and sanctioning building plans. Including me, many are waiting for approval of building plans since several months. If this is the condition of us, the plight of the ordinary people can only be left to imagination, he added.

Former Mayor Purushotham, who also spoke said that the Corporation should get the work done from new members and officials.

The taxes are not being collected at the expected levels. The Corporation should work keeping in mind the development the whole of the city.

Since there is online facility in Bengaluru, the tax collection has gone up. Hence, the tax payment should be brought online here too, suggested former Mayor P. Vishwanath.

Former Mayor Dakshinamurthy said that commercial complexes and illegal layouts are being provided all kinds of facilities and this should be set right.

Former Deputy Mayor R. Pushpavalli pointed out that women were being completely sidelined and being deprived of all facilities since the last few years.

There are nearly 600-700 registered women in the General Category ‘C’ seeking various facilities but they have not been given any facility so far, she charged.

MGP’s suggestions

Mysuru Grahakara Parishat’s Bhamy V. Shenoy said that unfortunately MCC’s budget exercise every year has become a ritual to meet the formalities to get approval from the government. Instead it should be used as an opportunity to provide better civic amenities to the citizens and he also urged MCC to simplify budget presentation by reducing it to five pages instead of 80 page documentation.

He pointed out that MGP has been urging every Commissioner since 1989 to computerise property tax to improve tax collection and also to facilitate tax payers to pay taxes without hassle. Only when an institution has adequate funding, it can provide better civic amenities like proper handling of garbage, road lighting, cleaner roads, proper footpaths, better maintained roads, 24X7 water supply, well managed parks and libraries, etc.

Despite having many software companies in Mysuru, MCC has not succeeded in computerising the property tax system. MCC should be able to collect at least Rs. 250 crore per year from property tax and it has not exceeded Rs. 100 crore.

MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha, Leader of the ruling Coalition Prema Shankaregowda, H.M. Shantakumari, Leader of the Opposition B.M. Manjunath, Finance Standing Committee Chairperson Shobha and others were present.



