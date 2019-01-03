﻿Opposing Women’s entry to Sabarimala Temple, BJP and VHP members form human chain
Mysuru: Opposing the entry of two women into the Sabarimala Aiyappaswamy Temple recently, over 100 members of BJP and VHP along with other Hindu Organisations formed a human chain at Gandhi Square here this morning.

MLA L. Nagendra, City BJP President Dr. B.H. Manjunath, VHP leaders Basavaraj, Savitha Ghathe, Corporator Subbaiah, MP Pratap Simha’s wife Arpitha and others were present.

The protestors shouted slogans against the communist Kerala Government for deliberately allowing the two women to enter Sabarimala Temple.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Nagendra opined that Kerala Government was unnecessarily politicising the issue and hurting the sentiments of Hindus.  He said that the religious beliefs of people regarding entry to temples should be honoured and protected.

Referring to repeated defamatory remarks made in public by Writer K.S. Bhagwan, he urged the Police to arrest the writer.   


