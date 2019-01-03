State Women’s Panel Chief rescues 87-year-old widow

Police complaint filed against tortured woman’s son, grandson



Mysuru: The Karnataka State Women’s Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Bai who was in the city yesterday has come to the rescue of an 87-year-old widow, who was allegedly confined to the house and tortured by her son and grandson at Bogadi.

The neighbours it is said complained to the Women’s Commission that Mangala Gowramma, was being beaten and subjected to various kinds of harassment by her son and grandson. On receiving the complaint, the Chairperson, accompanied by Police personnel, visited the house yesterday.

The Chairperson not only took a promise from her son, Krupashankar, 71, that he will look after his mother and meet all her needs, but also lodged a Police complaint against him and grandson, Sandeep, 35, who had allegedly beaten her.

According to Chairperson Nagalakshmi Bai, the inquiries revealed that the victim was the owner of property worth around Rs.7.5 crore, including two houses in Bengaluru and two plots of farmland. However, due to pressure from her son, she had transferred all her property in his name.

Meanwhile, the son and the grandson continued to torture her but it worsened in the last few days when she recently handed over some of her silver articles to her daughter who stays in Chennai, said Bai.

“Gowramma was even thrown out of the house one night, but when the neighbours intervened, she managed to get back inside. She had to borrow money from the maid for her sustenance,” she said.

“She is a diabetic and was denied even her daily dose of medicine and kept incommunicado. The grandson had snatched her mobile phone from her and destroyed it a few days ago,” said Bai.

In spite of Krupashankar, who had married three women, but had separated from all of them, had promised to look after the mother, Bai said that the Commission has lodged complaint against him as well, and sought the arrest of the grandson for allegedly beating the old woman.

The Commission has also directed the Police to regularly check on the status of the woman and report to the Commission.

Pointing out to the Supreme Court order, which has made it mandatory for the children to take care of their elderly parents, Nagalakshmi Bai also said that the Commission would stand by the widow in her legal battle to take back at least a portion of the property, she had already bequeathed to her son.



