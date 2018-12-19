Hanur Temple Tragedy: Police zero in on accused

Kollegal: The Chamarajanagar Police seem to have cracked the Hanur Sulwadi Maramma Temple prasadam case that has claimed 15 lives so far. Investigations are in the final stage and Immadi Mahadevaswamy, the junior seer of Salur Mutt in Male Mahadeshwara Hills, who is also the President of the Temple Trust, was taken into custody for interrogation yesterday midnight.

Southern Range IGP K.V. Sharathchandra and Chamarajanagar SP Dharmendra Kumar Meena are personally supervising the investigations and yesterday they camped at the Chamarajanagar DySP’s office, interrogating the suspects and collecting evidence.

More than 10 suspects have been detained so far and are being questioned by the Police, who were claiming to have got clinching evidence. Police and intelligence sources, though tight-lipped over the evidence they have collected, said the investigations are in its last stage and they have made significant progress.

The Ramapura Police, under the leadership of DySP Puttamadaiah, had registered an FIR and the names of Chinnappi, a temple trustee, Madesha, a manager at the temple, Doddaiah and a few others figure in it. Ambika, the wife of Madesha and Immadi Mahadevaswamy were also questioned.

Prima facie, it looks like someone wanted to take revenge against the temple Managing Committee and this prompted them to poison the food. Police sources said that Immadi Mahadevaswamy was questioned along with other members of the Temple Trust at an undisclosed location in Kollegal. However, the seer is not kept under detention. The seer had developed uneasiness after being quizzed by the Police. He was treated for high BP and was discharged from a local hospital.

Ambika, Secretary of the Temple Trust, who was being questioned for the last two days, was eventually detained, along with another person, whom the investigators say is an important person for investigation. However, no arrests have been made in this case so far.

The Police, who have definite clues about the perpetrators of the crime, are still investigating how the prasadam was poisoned, by whom and on whose directions the poison was mixed. Probe is also on to identify who bought the pesticide and from which shop it was purchased.

Chamarajanagar SP Dharmendra Kumar Meena told Star of Mysore that no formal arrests have been made so far but 10 people are being interrogated intensely. Among the 10 people there are accused and witnesses, he added.

Senior seer expresses shock

The senior seer of Salur Mutt in Male Mahadeshwara Hills Vedabrahma Sri Guruswamy has expressed shock over reports that point fingers at his junior seer Immadi Mahadevaswamy in the poisoning incident.

Speaking to Star of Mysore over phone from his Mutt, the seer said that people were talking about the involvement of Immadi Mahadevaswamy in the poisoning incident. “I had been to the temple on Dec. 14 where the Gopura installation of the temple was being planned and a foundation stone was laid. I had advised Immadi Mahadevaswamy and Maramma Temple Trustees to manage the temple well and take care of the devotees. I am deeply hurt by the incident,” he said.

“Those who have poisoned the prasadam and who have caused the deaths of 15 persons and brought misery and trauma to their families and also killed hundreds of birds and pet dogs are not human beings. More than the Police and the government, Lord Shiva will punish them,” he said in an emotional tone.

