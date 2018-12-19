‘Ban mining – Drop Disneyland Project- Save KRS Dam’ Movement launched

Freedom fighter Doreswamy condemns stoic silence of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda

Resolution

Complete ban around 20 kms radius of KRS.

Drop Disneyland project at KRS surroundings.

Immediate ban on mining in reserve forest areas.

Rejuvenation of lakes and ponds destroyed during mining.

Government should not acquire farmers land near KRS.

Mandya: Freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy took strong objection on State Coalition Government move on development of KRS on the lines of Disneyland and cautioned such development works would affect the Dam.

He was addressing a large gathering of people after launching the movement on ‘Ban mining – Drop Disneyland Project – Save KRS Dam,’ organised jointly by Cauvery-KRS Ulivigagi Janandolana Samiti, Raitha Sangha and various Progressive Organisations, at KRS North Bank in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district on Monday.

Doreswamy lambasted the State Government for initiating such projects when farmers of the State are committing suicide unable to clear mounting debt.

Criticising former Prime Minister and JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda for remaining stoic over illegal mining activities in the district, he said “Deve Gowda must shun his silence over the issue. Gowda had maintained the same silence during the Ballari Mining Issue and left it for the Congress to tackle. The proposed Disneyland project, stone mining around 20 kms radius of KRS would affect the KRS dam and threatens its safety. The former PM should advise the CM, Ministers and Legislators of the Coalition Government to drop the project,” he said.

Doreswamy said that the Government must shelve the project that would affect the farmers at the initial stage itself and must take all measures to protect flora, fauna and other natural resources that are being looted at Ballari, Kanakapura, Bebi Betta and other areas across the State.

Government must give top priority for safety of KRS dam and protection of River Cauvery that ensures food security, caters drinking water and irrigates agriculture fields not only in Karnataka but also in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu and other States, and completely ban stone mining around KRS with immediate effect, he said.

“Though experts are warning the District Administration about the impact of mining on the Dam site, the Government is trying to go ahead with the project. The next generation would not pardon us if the Dam is affected. Mining should be banned at sensitive places,” he stressed.

Doreswamy said that the CM has already announced crores of rupees loan waiver for farmers and promised to develop roads and provide basic facilities across the State. “Where would Kumaraswamy bring money for all these projects? Will he do magic?” he asked.

Progressive thinker P. Mallesh alleged that some of the Ministers in the Coalition Government are keen on implementing these projects around KRS to loot money.

He condemned such politicians for initiating anti-environment and anti-people projects when they had no gumption to build such structures for the benefit of the common man.

Raitha Sangha leaders Chamarasa Malipatil, Sunitha Puttannaiah, Badagalapura Nagendra, Shambunahalli Suresh, Kempugowda, Bommegowda, DSS Leader Keregodu Guruprasad, Veerasangaiah, School and College students, progressive members and others were present.

