Nine water aerodromes in State, one at KRS Dam

July 14, 2022

Efforts on to acquire 240-acre land for Mysore Airport expansion: Minister Somanna

Bengaluru: Infrastructure Development Minister V. Somanna has said that the BJP Government is moving aggressively to set in place a robust civil aviation system to boost the State economy and plans are afoot to develop nine water aerodromes.

Addressing a State-level Consultative Workshop to formulate a Comprehensive Civil Aviation Policy for Karnataka, he said: “Potential locations for development of water aerodromes have been identified at KRS, Kali River, Byndur, Malpe, Mangaluru, Tungabhadra, Linganamakki, Alamatti and Hidkal reservoirs.

A water aerodrome is an open water space that seaplanes and amphibious aircraft can use for landing and take-offs. They can be built at much less cost and time, as compared to land-based airports. They do not require the physical construction of the runway.

Such aircraft are expected to take people across water faster and more safely than local boats. Moreover, depending on the volume of traffic, water aerodromes may have a terminal building on the shore or on a jetty where planes can dock, and bays where they can be parked. At present, there are two water aerodromes in the country — Sardar Sarovar Dam (Statue of Unity) and Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

The State-level Consultative Workshop was organised by the Infrastructure Development, Ports and Inland Water Transport Department, the Karnataka State Industrial Development Corporation Limited and the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

Keeping in mind the scope of tourism and economic development, the State Government has been focussing on improving the civil aviation infrastructure. Currently, the development works of airports in the Shivamogga, Vijayapura, and Hassan districts are in progress. These are expected to be completed and become operational soon.

Measures are also being taken to acquire around 240 acres of land and hand it over to the Airports Authority of India for a runway extension and airport upgradation of the Mysore Airport, he added.

The airlines flying to airports at Mysuru, Hubballi, Vidyanagar (Toranagallu), Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Bidar are getting a 20 percent of viability gap funding by the State Government under the Centre’s UDAN scheme which promotes regional connectivity, the Minister said.

Apart from this, airports have been developed in Kalaburagi and Bidar districts earlier and more routes are being explored for viability, Somanna said. The Government is also exploring the feasibility and working on a detailed project report for setting up heliports at Madikeri, Chikmagalur, and Hampi, he added.