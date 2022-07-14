Remove English name-boards of establishments in a week: KDA Chief

July 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Kannada Development Authority (KDA) Chairman T.S. Nagabharana on Tuesday directed the authorities to mandatorily remove English name-boards of all establishments in the city within a week.

He was speaking at a review meeting at the DC’s office here on the implementation of Kannada in the district. After obtaining inputs from the officials about the plan of action for Kannada implementation, Nagabharana said the Authority has received complaints from the public about large scale use of English name-plates.

Stating that there will be no issue if the establishments have name-boards in both Kannada and English, Nagabharana said that Institutions and Establishments which have only English Boards have to be removed.

During the meeting, the Chairman asked officials why no action has been taken with regard to the removal of 174 English name-boards despite the District Awareness Committee’s instructions concerning the issue.

He asked the officials to ensure that all Karnataka Government websites should have a common format in Kannada so that people can easily access all information regarding Government schemes and projects. The officials said that all commercial shops atop Chamundi Hill have Kannada name-boards.

KDA Secretary Santosh, Additonal DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, writer Dr. Gubbigoodu Ramesh and others were present.