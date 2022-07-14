MP holds talk on link roads of new Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway near Maddur
News

MP holds talk on link roads of new Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway near Maddur

July 14, 2022

Bengaluru: With works on the ten-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway being expedited, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish held discussions with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials and a couple of Congress leaders at Bengaluru on Monday.

The entry and exit points from  Nidaghatta and Channegowdanadoddi near Maddur to the new Highway from Maddur-Malavalli, Maddur-Nagamangala, Maddur-Tumakuru and Maddur-Halagur roads were primarily discussed at the meeting.

The NHAI Project Director was asked to take action in this regard and also to facilitate smooth vehicular and pedestrian movement at the entry and exit points and on stretches along the Highway.

Congress MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, Maddur Block Congress President Kadalur Ramakrishna and NHAI officials were present during the discussion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching