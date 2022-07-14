MP holds talk on link roads of new Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway near Maddur

July 14, 2022

Bengaluru: With works on the ten-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway being expedited, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish held discussions with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials and a couple of Congress leaders at Bengaluru on Monday.

The entry and exit points from Nidaghatta and Channegowdanadoddi near Maddur to the new Highway from Maddur-Malavalli, Maddur-Nagamangala, Maddur-Tumakuru and Maddur-Halagur roads were primarily discussed at the meeting.

The NHAI Project Director was asked to take action in this regard and also to facilitate smooth vehicular and pedestrian movement at the entry and exit points and on stretches along the Highway.

Congress MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, Maddur Block Congress President Kadalur Ramakrishna and NHAI officials were present during the discussion.