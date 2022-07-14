Congress MLA’s meeting with BSY triggers speculation
Congress MLA’s meeting with BSY triggers speculation

July 14, 2022

Bengaluru: At a time when the ruling BJP is gearing up to hold a brainstorming session ahead of next year’s Assembly polls, Belagavi Rural Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar, said to be a confidante of KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, met former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) at his official residence in Bengaluru yesterday, which has triggered speculation in political circles.

After coming out of the 30-minute meeting, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who belongs to the Panchamasali Sub-sect of Lingayats, maintained that she did not meet BSY for political reasons.

Terming the meeting as a cordial one, she said that Yediyurappa is a senior leader of the Lingayat community and she visited him out of personal respect, during which she sought guidance on some issues.

‘I usually meet him when I come to Bengaluru. Since Wednesday was Guru Purnima, I called on him to take his blessings. I sought his guidance on several aspects other than politics. I argued for 2-A category reservation for Panchamasali Lingayat Sub-sect but could not do it  due to political reasons. We trust that CM Bommai would announce reservation for the community,” she contended.

However, the meeting has led to various political interpretations and it is said that she met BSY with a message from D.K. Shivakumar.

