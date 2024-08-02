KRS Dam records 101.15 tmcft inflow from July 1 to Aug. 1

August 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna Taluk of Mandya District has experienced a significant increase in water inflow, with 101.15 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) recorded from 8.30 am on July 1 to 8.30 am on Aug. 1, according to the data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

Typically, June marks the onset of the Southwest Monsoon in Kerala and Karnataka. However, this year saw a weak and delayed start, resulting in insufficient rainfall during June. From 8.30 am on June 1 to 8.30 am on July 1, the KRS Dam received only 8.66 tmcft. In contrast, a substantial inflow of 101.15 tmcft was recorded from July 1 to Aug. 1.

The total inflow into the KRS Dam from June 1 to Aug. 1, 2024, reached 109.81 tmcft, with the bulk of this — 101.15 tmcft — occurring in July alone. The Dam has a gross capacity of 49.45 tmcft.

For comparison, the total inflow into KRS Dam throughout 2023 (throughout the year) was only 78 tmcft, highlighting the remarkable nature of 101.15 tmcft received in July 2024. The Dam never got filled up in 2023. The high inflows and timely water releases in 2024 have been crucial in managing the water supply and mitigating potential flooding risks or drought situations in the region.

Due to the excessive inflow, the KRS Dam released over 75 tmcft of water into the Cauvery River in July this year to maintain the Dam’s safety, as it cannot sustain water levels beyond its maximum capacity of 124.80 feet.

This release has notably alleviated the water crisis in the Cauvery basin, benefiting downstream regions including Mandya, Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu.

Authorities from the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safe and optimal operation of the KRS Dam during the ongoing monsoon season.

Kodagu chief contributor for excess rain: The KRS Dam’s high inflows are primarily due to heavy rainfall in its main catchment areas of Kodagu. Bhagamandala and Napoklu in Madikeri Taluk and Shanthalli in Somwarpet Taluk, received substantial rainfall from July 1 to July 31, with Bhagamandala recording 1,612 mm, Shanthalli 1,700 mm and Napoklu 1,583 mm rainfall.

From June 1 to Aug. 1, 2024, Kodagu received a total of 1,761 mm of rain, surpassing the normal rainfall of 1,417 mm for this period by 24 percent. The cumulative rainfall from Jan.1 to Aug. 1, 2024 was 2,080 mm, exceeding the normal 1,670 mm by 25 percent.

June 2024 saw Kodagu receiving 435 mm of rainfall, which was 18 percent below the normal 534 mm. However, rainfall in July was significantly above average, with the district recording 1,284 mm against the normal 859 mm — a 49 percent increase.

Notably, from July 26 to Aug. 1, Kodagu received 428 mm of rain, a staggering 129 percent above the normal 187 mm.

Taluk-wise data for July 2024 indicates substantial increases across the region