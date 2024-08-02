CNNL engineers allay fears over leakage in Kabini Dam

August 2, 2024

Repair works to be taken as per the recommendations of Expert Divers Committee in February or May 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd (CNNL) engineers have allayed fears over leakage of water in sluice valves at the opening of right bank canal of Kabini Dam in H.D. Kote, by stating that, it has been occurring for the past several years, but there is no threat to the Dam.

Following a video that went viral in social networking sites about leakage of water from Chief Engineer, Irrigation Division, CNNL and Superintending Engineer, Kabini and Varuna Canal Circle, CNNL engineers have issued a clarification to media.

“There is no seepage of water in the main portion of Kabini Dam, except for the opening of the right bank canal for the past several years. An expert committee has already submitted its report in this regard and the repair works will be taken up, once the water level recedes,” the CNNL engineers have stated.

The leakage in sluice valves has been occurring for the last three years. However, the water is clean, on the basis of which, it is surmised that, there won’t be any threat to the safety of the Dam, according to the report submitted by experts. However, they have advised constant check on the leakage through CCTV surveillance and video record and the measures have been taken accordingly. The leakage is high whenever the water level is high and falls down whenever there is a dip in water level.

Following recommendations of Drip Nodal Officer, remote operated underwater robotic surveillance and diver operated underwater videography has been conducted.

On July 29 this year, expert divers carried out underwater surveillance to fix the leakage and have submitted a report along with estimated cost. The report has been verified and the repair works will be taken up in February or May 2025, during the time of which, water level dips, the release added.