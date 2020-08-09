Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway blockage continues for second day

August 9, 2020

Nanjangud: With Kabini river in spate near Mallanamoole Mutt on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road and flood waters covering more than 1 km stretch of the road, the blockade of vehicular movement on the ever busy Highway continued for the second day today.

On Saturday morning, the authorities had indefinitely closed the Highway for vehicular movement near Mallanamoole Mutt after water from the overflowing Kabini river spilled over on to the road causing a flood-like situation with 3 ft. deep water.

However, the authorities have identified alternative routes and accordingly, vehicles travelling from Mysuru to Nanjangud are required to take a left turn near South India Paper Mill and pass through K.S. Hundi, Himmavu and Basavanapura to reach Nanjangud, while vehicles travelling from Nanjangud side towards Mysuru will have to take a left turn near D. Devaraj Urs bridge and pass through Kanakanagara, Kallahalli, Maralur and Thandavapura to reach Mysuru.

Meanwhile, Kapila river flowing through the temple town continues to receive huge inflow from Kabini Dam and with the river almost full to the brim, people living in low-lying and other vulnerable areas along the river basin have been moved to safer locations along with their belongings and livestock. The excess water of Kapila river has inundated most parts of Halladakeri, Saraswati Colony, Topina Beedi and Rajaji Colony and other localities in Nanjangud town. Also, several agricultural fields in Nagarle, Hadinaru, Bokkahalli, Suttur, Yedakola and other villages in the taluk have been inundated, causing crop loss.