KSRTC introduces weekly pass for city bus travel

August 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As another commuter-friendly measure, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has introduced ‘Weekly Pass’ for Rs.300 to travel in city buses.

The weekly pass holders can travel in all city buses except Volvo and Mysuru Rounds buses for one week from the date of purchase.

The Rs. 300 weekly pass can be purchased any day and the commuters can travel in city buses for a period of one week from the date of purchase, both in city limits and outskirts.

However, the pass holders have to carry any Photo Identity card while travelling. These passes are not transferable.

The weekly pass is available at the City Bus Stand, Chamundi Hill, Kuvempunagar, Sathagalli, R.S. Naidu Nagar, Yelwal and Jayapura Bus Stands, according to Mysuru City Divisional Controller Nagaraju.

So far, the KSRTC was issuing daily and monthly passes in Mysuru city. While the daily pass price is Rs. 60, the monthly pass costs Rs. 725 for travel only in city limits and Rs. 900 for travel beyond city limits.

Now, the KSRTC authorities have introduced weekly pass on the lines of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) at Bengaluru.