Pandavapura Sugar Factory re-opening on Aug.11

August 9, 2020

Mandya: Bilgi BJP MLA and Chairman of Nirani Sugars Group Murugesh Nirani, who has taken over Pandavapura Sahakara Sakkare Karkhane (PSSK) on a 40-year lease, said that the Boiler inauguration and ‘Bhoomi Puja’ for enhancement of crushing capacity at the Sugar Factory will take place on Aug.11, marking Krishna Janmashtami.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Murugesh Nirani, who is also a former Minister, said that the preparations for the re-opening of the factory is almost complete. The Boiler inauguration and the ‘Bhoomi Puja’ for the enhancement of Sugarcane crushing capacity to 5,000 tonnes per day, will be performed on Aug.11.

Pointing out that preparations are also underway for power Co-generation, Distillery, manufacture of by-products such as Ethanol and CNG, he said that old manufacturing process is being replaced with the latest technology. Noting that his Group has an emotional bond with farming community and workers, Murugesh Nirani said that all sugar factories owned by his Group have a crushing capacity of 50,000 tonnes and 200 MW capacity power co-generation. Claiming that his Group is the biggest manufacturer of Ethanol in South Asia producing 8.5 lakh litres, he said that the Group has given livelihood for 70,000 families and with the re-opening of the PSSK, this number will increase to one lakh.

Stating that he has invited a number of Seers including Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Siddaganga Mutt Seer Sri Siddalinga Swamiji, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. Veerendra Heggade and Art of Living’s Sri Ravishankar Guruji, erstwhile Royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Titular Head of Mysuru Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, several Ministers, MPs and all MLAs of Mandya district for the re-opening ceremony on Aug.11, Nirani said that Raitha Sangha leaders too have been personally invited for the ceremony.

Asserting that he has not come here to play politics, Nirani said that he is an industrialist first and a politician later.

Maintaining that he has not got the factory on lease just because he is an MLA from the ruling BJP, he said that he need not speak to politicians who have opposed his taking over of the factory. Stating that he has maintained continuous contact with local MLA C.S. Puttaraju, he said that Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish too has expressed her support.

Seeking the co-operation of everyone in the running of the factory, which is reopening after being shut down for over four years, he said that the factory has received 6,000 applications for jobs and preference will be given for locals.

Continuing, Nirani said that the factory is expecting 7 lakh tonnes of cane supplies from local growers and the factory will stipulate the cane price soon adding that PSSK can also expect 50 percent of cane grown in MySugar contracted areas.

Replying to another question, Nirani said that the Government has invited tenders for running Sri Rama Sugar Factory at Chunchanakatte in K.R. Nagar taluk of Mysuru district and his Group has applied with a bid of Rs.125 crore. Claiming that his Group is the only bidder (Single bidder) for the factory, he said that he was hopeful of getting Cabinet nod for takeover of Sri Rama Sugar Factory too.