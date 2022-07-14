Rs. 500 crore to be released for restoring infrastructure in rain-affected areas: CM

July 14, 2022

Bengaluru: Even as rains continue to batter the State, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the Government would soon release Rs.500 crore to restore public infrastructure damaged due to heavy rains and floods.

Speaking to mediapersons here yesterday, Bommai maintained that the priority of the Government was to restore damaged roads, small bridges and culverts and make them motorable again at the earliest. Fallen and damaged electricity poles and power supply lines would be restored using this fund, he said adding that additional funds would be released after reviewing the rain and flood situation in August.

Pointing out that Karnataka would seek funds from the Union Government under NDRF after collating all data related to rain and floods damage in districts across the State, Bommai said that the relief and rehabilitation works have been taken up on a war-footing.

Noting that Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu and Udupi districts received heavy rains in July, he said that so far, 32 people had died, five were missing, 34 injured and around 300 people were shifted to safer places.

Fourteen care centres have been opened and four NDRF/ SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue and relief works in these regions, the CM added.