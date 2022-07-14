Kodagu receives 748 mm rainfall from July 1 to 13

July 14, 2022

98 percent more rains compared to previous year data

High inflow and outflow from Harangi, KRS reservoirs

Kushalnagar: The Southwest Monsoon this year has brought bountiful rains to Kodagu and the district has experienced above-normal rainfall in the month of July. As a result, the outflow from the Harangi Reservoir to the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Reservoir has drastically increased.

Though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted an average and normal monsoon from the first week of June as there were early signs of the monsoon entering neighbouring Kerala, the monsoon made a late entry.

In fact, it picked up in the month of July and from July 1 to 13, it rained 748 mm while the normal rainfall for the same period is 378 mm — 98 percent more than actual rains.

According to the daily rainfall data released by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC), as per the annual average, Kodagu received just 227 mm of rainfall in June as against the normal rainfall of 533.6 mm resulting in 57 percent deficient rainfall.

As per the normal Southwest Monsoon, from June 1 till July 13, Kodagu had to receive 912 mm rainfall while this year it received 975 mm, 7 percent more rainfall. From January 1 till July 13, the district had to receive 1165 mm as per the previous averages while this year, it received 1398 mm, 20 percent more rainfall.

From July 1 till July 13, an average rainfall of more than 50 mm has been recorded. On July 1 — all the Taluks combined — it rained 36.36 mm, on July 2 – 53.01 mm, on July 3 it rained 66 mm, on July 4 – 45.16 mm, on July 5 – 65.83 mm, on July 6 – 68.01 mm, on July 7 – 57.06 mm, on July 8 – 49 mm, on July 9 – 52 mm, on July 10 – 98 mm, on July 11 – 66.71 mm, on July 12 – 72.70 mm and on July 13 – 49.28 mm.

When compared to the data of the last three years during the same period from July 1 to 13, the district, as per the data released by the Kodagu DC Office, received 116.73 percent in 2019, 105.86 percent in 2020, 97.32 percent in 2021 and 114.26 percent in 2022.

Reservoir data

In June this year, an inflow of 1.7 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) has been recorded at Harangi reservoir in Kodagu and from July 1 to July 13, an inflow of 12.3 tmcft has been recorded. From June 1 till July 13, 14 tmcft inflow has been recorded. In June, 0.2 tmcft outflow was recorded from Harangi and from July 1 to 13, 12.8 tmcft outflow has been recorded. From June 1 to July 13, 13 tmcft outflow has been recorded.

When it comes to the KRS Dam at Srirangapatna in Mandya district, in June this year, an inflow of 7.2 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) has been recorded and from July 1 to July 13, an inflow of 35.8 tmcft has been recorded. From June 1 till July 13, 43 tmcft inflow has been recorded. In June, 4.3 tmcft outflow was recorded at KRS (released to Tamil Nadu) and from July 1 to 13, 17.7 tmcft outflow has been recorded. From June 1 to July 13, 22 tmcft outflow has been recorded.