Insult to Kodavas, Goddess Cauvery:  Protest in Madikeri on July 22

July 14, 2022

Madikeri/Mysuru: Kodava community members are up in arms against derogatory comments on social media on the community and Goddess Cauvery. Several complaints have been registered in this regard in Bengaluru and Kodagu, urging the Police to take action against the people who spread communal disharmony.

An FIR has been registered at the Madikeri Town Police Station against an Instagram user after members of the Kodava community complained over his malicious, derogatory and inflammatory posts about the women of the community and Goddess Cauvery.

A meeting was held at the Madikeri Kodava Samaja yesterday where the community members and office-bearers of different Kodava Samajas have alleged that despite many complaints, the Police have not taken any action against the culprits.

The community members resolved to stage a protest in Madikeri on July 22 in coordination with different Kodava Samajas. Protests will also be held at the Taluk and village levels, pressing for action against the culprits, they said and added that the comments made against the community and their Goddess Cauvery were meant to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the peaceful district.

Federation of Kodava Samajas President Kallichanda Vishnu Cariappa, Madikeri City Municipal Council President Neravanda Anitha Poovaiah, Madikeri Kodava Samaja President Manduvanda Muthappa, Napoklu Kodava Samaja President Appachattolanda Manu Muthappa and office-bearers of different Kodava Samajas were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Madikeri Police have booked Instagram user under Indian Penal Code Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language,) Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), Section 505ii (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against State or against the public tranquillity).

Protest held in Mysuru

Meanwhile, office-bearers and members of Sri Kaveri (Cauvery) Kodagu Mahila Sangha, Mysuru, staged a protest at the Kodagu Sahakara Sangha premises in Jayalakshmipuram yesterday demanding action against the people who spread hatred among communities through social media posts.

These people have insulted the Kodava community and have passed disparaging remarks against the women and also passed derogatory comments against their Goddess. “The culprit must immediately be arrested and must be jailed for his attempt to divide the society,” they demanded.

Mahila Sangha President Ponjanda Lovely Appaiah, Secretary Chendanda Nirmala Subramani, Vice-President Kollira Bollamma Kuttappa, Joint Secretaries Ittira Jyothi Kashiappa & Padeyanda Sumi Gopal, Organising Secretary Ajjikuttira Diana Poovaiah, former Presidents Balladichanda Jerry Ponnappa, Moovera Bollamma Kuttappa, Balliamanda Sarasu Nanaiah and others were present.

Mysuru Kodava Samaja condemns remarks

Kodava Samaja, Mysuru, too has unanimously condemned the derogatory remarks on Kodavas, their culture and Kuladevi Cauvery Mathe at a Committee Meeting held on July 12. Samaja President Mechanda Shashi Ponnappa, Secretary Mukkatira Jeevan and others attended.