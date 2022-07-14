Rangayana fetes Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa at valedictory of ‘Parva’ play

July 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Acclaimed writer and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa was felicitated by Rangayana Mysuru at the valedictory of the staging of his ‘Parva’ play at Bhoomigeetha here this morning.

This was the 40th show collectively in Mysuru, Karnataka and other States and today’s show was restricted only to invitees and for free. The seven-and-a-half hour play is an adaptation of Dr. Bhyrappa’s 1979 novel ‘Parva’. The show, which began at about 11 am, will go on till evening, with four breaks.

Speaking after being felicitated, Dr. Bhyrappa said that Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa has given a new dimension to the theatre repertory after he took charge as its Director in late 2019.

“It is almost 50 years since I settled down in Mysuru and Rangayana has been in existence for 33 years. But so far no one invited me to Rangayana and I too did not visit Rangayana, in which activities went on just like in the literary field. But the initiatives of Cariappa attracted me to Rangayana with the adaptation of my novel ‘Parva’ into a marathon play,” he said.

Continuing Dr. Bhyrappa said, “Though some opposed Cariappa and even made attempts to remove him, Cariappa stood firm and continued with his ideas, which has given a new dimension to the repertory. The selection of renowned Director Prakash Belawadi to direct ‘Parva’ was among the best decisions. I was so impressed with Belawadi’s script for the play that there was no room for any correction. My novel has been adapted in the best manner,” he said.

Maintaining that all artistes have played their roles excellently, Dr. Bhyrappa said he does not believe that it is the last show. “I feel that the enactment of the play must continue if there is demand from any quarters. I am all the more happy that renowned scholar Shatavadhani Ganesh has come to watch the play today. Ganesh is not only a literary scholar, but also rich in his philosophical thoughts. Perhaps there is none other than Ganesh who has understood all my novels better,” he noted.

Earlier, Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, who delivered the keynote address, said that the adaptation of Dr. Bhyrappa’s 600-page epic novel ‘Parva’ into a play, was first conceived in May 2020, following which Rangayana scouted for a Director when renowned Theatre Director Prakash Belawadi was found as the right choice.

Later 35 artistes were selected for performing the play and Rangayana went ahead with its plans for staging the epic play amidst the COVID pandemic. Rangayana had sought the then Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi for sanction of Rs.50 lakh, he recalled.

“As the funds were not sanctioned immediately, I pursued the matter and ultimately, Aravind Limbavali, who had replaced Ravi as the Kannada and Culture Minister, helped in the release of funds,” Cariappa said adding that despite lack of funds then, the preparations went on. Today, the valedictory of ‘Parva’ is being staged with the 40th performance and I am happy that several personalities have come to watch the play which has been highly successful and widely acclaimed across the country and abroad,” he concluded.

Rs.40 lakh from 39 shows

When asked about the gate collection of the play which has been enacted at different places across Karnataka and other States, Cariappa said that Rangayana has earned a revenue of about Rs.40 lakh from 39 shows.

Dr. Bhyrappa’s wife Saraswathi, son Dr. Vidyasagar, former Rangayana Director B.V. Rajaram, writer Prof. Kalegowda Nagawara, Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Matapathi, Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy and others were present.

The play was first staged in Mysuru in March 2021 and subsequently at Davangere, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Hassan, Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Pune and other places.