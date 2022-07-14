Tourism on Cauvery River banks banned

July 14, 2022

1.5 lakh cusecs of water released from KRS Dam

No entry to Gaganachukki, Bharachukki waterfalls

Wall built to restrict movement on Wellesley Bridge

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai likely to offer Bagina at KRS on July 20

Srirangapatna: Over 75,000 to 1.50 lakh cusecs of water is being released from the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam from today morning and as a safety measure, the Srirangapatna Taluk Administration has indefinitely banned public entry to all the tourist places on the banks of River Cauvery.

A communication signed last evening by Tahsildar Shwetha N. Ravindra, who is also the Taluk Magistrate, stated that Section 144 has been immediately imposed on all the tourist places and temples located on the banks of River Cauvery till further notice.

The order has been issued to protect the lives of people and livestock.

Following the ban orders, entry to Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Yedamuri, Balamuri, Karekura, Sangama, Snana Ghatta, Gosai Ghat, film shooting spots at Mahadevapura, Gode Devaru and Wellesley Bridge has been banned.

Wall on Wellesley Bridge

Following heavy discharge of water from the KRS Dam, the steps that lead to the river beside Nimishamba Temple have been submerged and ban orders have been imposed around the Temple where devotees are only allowed to enter the Temple and are barred from entering the river bank area.

Meanwhile, the Srirangapatna Panchayat has erected a 5-feet wall at one end of the historic British-era Wellesley Bridge — near Ambedkar Bhavan and has erected a barricade on the east entrance (towards Bengaluru). This was done to ensure safety of the historical bridge and the public, according to Srirangapatna Town Municipal Council.

Officials said that people come from far and wide to see the water release from KRS Dam and they stand over the bridge to see water gushing out with great force. The bridge is old and dilapidated and there is a risk and as such, a wall has been erected on one side and a barricade has been set up to prevent movement, officials said.

Offering of Bagina

Following the tradition of offering ‘Bagina’ to the reservoirs that have filled up to the brim, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to do the honours on July 20. However, there is no official word on it as a decision is likely to be taken at a meeting to be held in Bengaluru today.

The KRS Dam has a maximum capacity of 124.80 ft and today’s level stood at 124.04 ft — 49.452 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet). A flood gap of 0.76 ft has been kept. The Kabini Dam maximum level is 2,284.00 ft and today’s level is at 2,281.76 ft and a gap of 2.24 ft has been kept. This Dam can store 18.09 tmcft and today, an inflow of 33,292 cusecs has been reported with an outflow of 28,000 cusecs.

Entry ban at Gaganachukki and Bharachukki

The District Administrations of Chamarajanagar and Mandya have banned tourist entry to the Gaganachukki and Bharachukki falls. In separate orders, Chamarajanagar DC Charulata Somal and Mandya DC S. Aswathi have banned the entry as a huge amount of water is being released from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs.

While Bharachukki Falls is located in Chamarajanagar, the Gaganachukki Falls is in Mandya district. The two branches (eastern and western branches) flow through deep ravines on either side of the island before plunging into two different places a few kilometres apart to form the Gaganachukki and Bharachukki waterfalls. Gaganachukki and Bharachukki are together known as Shivanasamudra Falls.