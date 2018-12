Chennai: Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt Seer Shivakumara Swamiji was discharged from Rela Hospital in Chennai today. The Seer was air-lifted to Chennai from Bengaluru Airport to Chennai on Dec.7 and admitted at Rela Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The Seer was discharged today from the hospital following recovery, according to sources.

