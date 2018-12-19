Chennai Youth Forum gifts Van to Ayub Ahmed, Messiah of unclaimed bodies

Mysuru: City’s Ayub Ahmed, who is rendering selfless service by performing last rites of more than 10,000 unclaimed bodies so far, was gifted a Maruti Omni van by Chennai-based Sri Ramanuja Mission Trust Youth (Student) Wing’s Good Deeds.

Good Deeds Convenor Bharat Kumar and Jayaraman presented the keys of the van to messiah Ayub Ahmed at a simple function held at the Patrakartara Bhavan here yesterday.

Speaking to media, Bharat Kumar said that Sri Ramanuja Mission which had its own tradition was involved in various social activities in serving the people. In this direction after coming to know of the selfless service that Ayub Ahmed was rendering to Mysuru by shifting unclaimed bodies in his Ambassador car, a van was donated to him.

Speaking after receiving the keys of the van, Ahmed said that he was shifting unclaimed bodies and performing the rituals since the last 20 years without looking at caste, creed or religion of the person and without expecting any help from people.

“I spent money from my earnings and whenever the calls come I am ready to do service. So far many people had promised to donate a vehicle but it had remained just a promise. This gift by the Students Association is very special to me and it will inspire and encourage me to continue my social service,” he said.

The Youth Forum of Sri Ramanuja Mission, Good Deeds, is an association of school students across the country. Bharat Kumar said that he mobilised the student members of his association from as far as Bhubaneshwar and collected Rs. 3 lakh to buy a second hand Omni van for Ahmed.

“There are many philanthropists and NGOs who help needy people but what Ahmed is doing is something that people refrain to do. He is truly doing God’s work,” said Bharat Kumar.

They chose Vaikunta Ekadashi yesterday to donate the van since it is believed as a day of attaining salvation, he said.

