Loyal World Cake Festival begins; To conclude on Jan. 1

December is a month to Remember, thanks to the Annual Cake Festival organised by Loyal World Group. As is the tradition, ‘Aroma,’ the baking arm of Loyal World Group, has organised an 18-day cake extravaganza from Dec. 15 to Jan.1, 2019 at all its outlets across city — Loyal World in V.V. Mohalla; Bannimantap; Infosys; T.K. Layout; Kuvempunagar; Loyal World at Forum Centre City; Aroma Lounge on Bogadi Road near AIISH; in Hebbal Industrial Area and on Dhanvanthri Road.

Mysureans may visit the various venues where the cake festival is held and savour on a special delicacy each day of the fest. The special attractions include ‘The Vintage Clipper Ship’ that was inaugurated at Loyal World VV Mohalla on Dec.15; ‘The Ginger House’ at Loyal World Market in Forum and ‘The Wedding Cake’ which will be inaugurated at Aroma Bakery on Dhanvanthri Road today at 6 pm.

Dec.18 to 20: Doughnuts, Danish, Croissants, Cinnamon Roll, Tarts, Pies, Pumpkin Pie, Almond Pie, Pecan Pie, Cheery Pie, Caramel Crunchy Pie, Eggless Cakes, Belgium Chocolate and Cheese Cakes.

Dec.21 to 23: Pandore Breads, Stollen, Panettoon, Brioche, Ragi, Gluten Free, Almond, Chocolate, Chocochip, Dry Fruit, Yolelog Cakes, Dunde and Ginger Bread Cup Cake.

Baking Workshop

A Winter Baking Workshop will be held at Loyal World Market in Forum Mall on Dec.23 from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Dec.24 to 26: Foundent Cakes, Butter Cream Cakes, Sugarfree Eggless cakes, Christmas Candy Plum Cakes, variety Pastries, Christmas celebration (Dec.25 at Old Age Home, Bannimantap).

Dec.27 to 28: Sacher Cake, Fudge Cake, Summer Burry, Queen Cake Lollipop, Twist Marshmallow Cake, Jelly Bean and M&M cake, Marshmallow Con, Black Forest-Torte.

Dec.29 to 30: Profiterole, Eclairs, Tiramis, Opera, Caramel Crunchy Pie, Souffle, Mousses, Hot Chocolate Spoons, Carrot Cheese Forest and Cinnamon Honey; Dec.31: 40 types of different pastries will be on display.

Jan.1: New Year Celebrations.

Apart from the most special menu for each day, the festival has more exciting events at Loyal World stores.

The Vintage Clipper Ship: This masterpiece cake took over 400 man hours to give it an authentic feel of a vessel. It was crafted with a staggering 1,240-kg of sugar icing with the help of 6 patisseries. Visit Loyal World V.V. Mohalla to witness this incredible piece of artisanship.

The sugar fondant at Loyal World Market Forum Centre City outlet is The Ginger House. This cake took over 168 man hours and was crafted out of 270-kg sugar icing with the help of 3 patisseries.

Another sugar fondant cake presented at Aroma Bakery on Dhanvanthri Road is The Wedding Cake, which took over 72 man hours. It was crafted out of 265-kg sugar icing with the help of 2 patisseries.

