City youths among three killed in road accidents

Mysuru: Two youths from city were among three persons who were killed in separate road accidents that took place at Srirangapatna and near Maddur yesterday.

In the first incident, two youths from city, who were working at a bike showroom in Srirangapatna, were killed, when a tipper rammed into their bike at the KSRTC Bus Stand junction in Srirangapatna yesterday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Salman (24), a resident of Mandi Mohalla and Inayat (20), a resident of Kesare in city.

Salman and Inayat were proceeding on the bike for lunch, when a tipper, coming from Bengaluru side towards Mysuru, rammed into the bike at the KSRTC Bus Stand junction resulting both of them suffering from serious injuries.

They were rushed to the Government Hospital in Srirangapatna, were they were provided first-aid and were later shifted to a private hospital in city, where they succumbed to injuries in the evening, according to the Police.

Public take Medical Officer to task: After the injured were provided first-aid at the Government Hospital, the doctors told the relatives to shift them to Mysuru for further treatment.

Though there was an ambulance stationed in the Government Hospital, the driver of the ambulance was not at the spot which irked the public, who took the Medical Officer to task over the absence of the ambulance driver at the spot. The critically injured youths were later shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru in another ambulance.

Srirangapatna Police, who have registered a case in this regard, have launched a hunt to nab the tipper driver, who had fled from the spot soon after the accident, leaving the tipper behind.

Last rites today: Former Corporator Suhail Baig, who helped the families of the deceased youths in shifting the bodies from the private hospital to MMC&RI mortuary in his ambulance, told Star of Mysore that post-mortem of the bodies of the two youths were performed at MMC&RI mortuary last night and the bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased youths.

He further said that Namaz-e-Janaza will be held today at 1.30 pm at Masjid-e-Azam on Ashoka Road, followed by the burials at the Muslim Burial Ground near Tipu Circle.

In the second incident, Tejomurthy, a resident of Valagerehalli, who was proceeding to Maddur on some work, was killed when a tipper knocked him down fatally near Venkateshwara Kalyana Mantap in Shivapura.

A case has been registered at Maddur Traffic Police Station in this regard.

