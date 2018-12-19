MCC team visits K.R. Hospital

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) seems to have woken up to the lack of infrastructure at State-run K.R. Hospital to deal with bigger human tragedies like the Sulwadi Maramma Temple prasadam poisoning incident.

Yesterday, the MCC Health Standing Committee members visited the K.R. Hospital and assured the authorities that they will take steps to sanction a ventilator and other facilities to the hospital soon.

President of Standing Committee Ramesh, Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraju and others visited the hospital and met Medical Superintendent Dr. Srinivas and Resident Medical Officer Dr. Rajesh. They sought information about the requirements at the hospital.

The doctors’ team told the Health Standing Committee members that there was an urgent requirement of five ventilators and a ventilator-equipped ambulance.

Underpass sought: They also sought an underpass between K.R. Hospital and Mysore Medical College as students and doctors face difficulty in crossing the busy road that divides the hospital and the college.

Also, it is difficult to shift dead bodies from the hospital to the mortuary as it is on the other side of the road. Many times, students have met with accidents while crossing the road.

The doctors said that on the Dhanvanthri Road, a person was running a bicycle shop on the land that belongs to the hospital. Many attempts to get this place vacated have proven futile, the doctors said and added that the person who is running the bicycle shop has even violated Court orders.

Demand battery operated vehicles: There was also a demand for battery-operated vehicles to shift patients from the Hospital gate to the hospital portico.

The MCC team assured the doctors that a proposal will be tabled in the next budget and the approval of the Council will be taken for sanction of money.

Health Standing Committee members Lokesh Piya, Sathwik Sandesh Swamy, Geethashree, Sridhar, Shami and Tasleem were present.

