Pervert trouble continues at Nursing Students Hostel

K.R. Hospital RMO holds meeting, hears grievances

Mysuru: K.R. Hospital Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. Ganesh held a meeting with the parents of nursing students staying in the hostel and lecturers at Nursing School premises here this morning, following perverts entering the Girls Nursing Hostel premises on July 20 and last night.

The hostel inmates had staged a protest seeking adequate security yesterday.

During the meeting, the inmates explained the incidents to the RMO and their parents. The parents of the girls who are pursuing their Nursing course and staying at the hostel questioned the RMO about the safety of their children and negligence on the part of the Hospital authorities in providing adequate security to the hostel.

They urged the RMO to take steps to provide more security at the hostel and also at the Nursing School immediately which was agreed to by Dr. Ganesh.

The inmates of the hostel, alleging security lapse, staged a protest in front of the hostel last night, suspecting that another pervert had entered the Girls Nursing Hostel at K.R. Hospital premises. They said that the pervert had thrown stones at the hostel windows, which had injured an inmate.

The incident took place at about 7.30 pm last night. Ironically, MLA L. Nagendra had visited the hostel yesterday morning, following reports that a pervert had entered the hostel on July 20. He had instructed MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. Nanjaraja to take steps to provide adequate security to the hostel as the students had alleged that the pervert had tried to take away clothes that were hung outside for drying and assaulted a few inmates.

The inmates said that they would not enter the hostel till adequate security arrangements were made for their safety. But, when the Police personnel launched a search for the pervert at the hostel premises, they could not find anyone and tried to convince the inmates but in vain.

The hostel inmates told the Police that they had indeed seen the pervert and were not speaking by imagining things. Expressing fear of walking alone even during day time, the protesting girls said that they had come from rural places to study and questioned, “How can we stay here when there is no security provided to us?”

Meanwhile, two protesting students collapsed and were rushed to K.R. Hospital where they were treated. The girls withdrew the protest only after two women Police personnel among nine Police personnel were deployed at the hostel.

K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. M. Srinivas said that despite two private security and Police personnel deployed at the hostel for security and two lecturers staying in the hostel, such incidents have shocked us.

We have asked the students not to leave the hostel as it is exam time. But when students insist that they have to go, we take the permission of their parents and send them.

Devaraja Sub-Division ACP Gajendra Prasad said that the hospital authorities have deployed private security personnel to the hostel and added that the Police cannot provide security to all government hostels but keeping in mind the safety of the students, Police personnel have been deployed at the hostel.