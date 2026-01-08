Police Constable ends life

January 8, 2026

Maddur: A Police Constable reportedly ended his life by hanging self to the ceiling fan at the rest room behind the Town Police Station on Tuesday night and the incident came to light when another Police Constable went to the rest room.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh (35), who was posted on Court duty.

Deceased Ramesh’s wife Pushpalatha, who has lodged a complaint at the Town Police Station, has alleged that Police Constable Mahesh used to harass her husband Ramesh both mentally and physically and fights had taken place many times between them. She has urged the authorities concerned to take legal action against Mahesh.

Constables Ramesh and Mahesh were serving at the Town Police Station and were residing in the Police Quarters near the Police Station, it is learnt.

A case has been registered at Maddur Police Station in this regard.