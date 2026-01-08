Govt. will find a permanent solution to end Mysore Varsity’s woes: CM

January 8, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar aired concerns about dearth of funds in the over a century-old University of Mysore (UoM) during the Varsity’s convocation on Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday assured that the Government would find a permanent solution for UoM’s woes.

Speaking at MLC K. Shivakumar felicitation programme at Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri here on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah held former Vice-Chancellors responsible for this sorry state of the University.

“UoM, which was one of the topmost Universities in the country not long ago, has now reached a situation where it is unable pay pensions to its retired employees. Coming to know of this, the Government released funds and more grants will be sanctioned soon. I am deeply disappointed that the University which I studied has reached this sorry state. Now, the Government will find a permanent solution for ending the Varsity’s woes,” he pointed out.