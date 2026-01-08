Lake made likeable

January 8, 2026

Parasanayakana Kere restored back to life; a CREDIT-I initiative under CSR funds of Asian Paints

Mysore/Mysuru: A lake area replete with waste has got a new lease of life, hoping to spring as a new tourist attraction.

Parasanayakana Kere (lake), located on Uttanahalli Road at the foot of Chamundi Hill, sports a new look, attracting winged species and the locals alike. With Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Bandipalya nearby, the water body had almost covered with waste generated from the market, along with that of the households in nearby residential areas.

Stray pigs were found feeding on the waste here, making the water body their habitat. Whenever it rained, the rotten wastes were producing stench, forcing the passersby to close their nostrils.

Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat

The authorities of Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat, under the jurisdiction of which the lake is situated, woke up to the situation and contacted Centre For Rural Education Development & Innovation Technology Of India (CREDIT-I), to revive the lake to its glory. CREDIT-I, led by its Managing Trustee Dr. M.P. Varsha, took the initiative and as anticipated, completed the works on rejuvenating the lake, within one year. The works were launched on Dec. 9, 2024 and completed on Sept. 10, 2025.

Parasanayakana Kere on Uttanahalli Road which was filled with waste, garbage.

Up in water level

During the restoration works, the silt deposited in the lake was removed, increasing the depth of water. As a result, the water level has gone up. The vegetation around, especially trees, presents a look of a bird sanctuary.

Nature of works

Dr. Varsha told Star of Mysore that utilising the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of Asian Paints Pvt. Ltd, CREDIT-I took up the lake restoration works. The lake area is spread over 15.20 acres, from which about 2,500 loads of waste were removed. The silt up to 45,336 loads of tractor were removed and sold at the rate of Rs. 30 per load to the farmers. The silt acts as manure, when it is mixed with fertile soil, leading to better crop yield.

Interestingly, the retaining wall around the lake has been built reusing the waste deposited in the water. Steps have been taken to restrain unruly people from disposing waste here further.

By 2030…

“We are involved in restoration of over 140 lakes in Mysuru and Nanjangud, with the sole aim of helping farmers, by increasing the underground water table, conserve ecology and improve water storage capacity. We hope to bring back to life all lakes in Mysuru by 2030,” assured Dr. Varsha.