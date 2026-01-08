Siddaramaiah is in no way comparable with Devaraj Urs: MLC Vishwanath

January 8, 2026

Bengaluru: MLC A.H. Vishwanath said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in no way comparable with former Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs, whose record Siddaramaiah broke as the longest serving Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons after meeting Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at his Sadashivanagar residence here yesterday, Vishwanath termed Siddaramaiah’s breaking of the record of D. Devaraj Urs as the biggest joke of the year 2026.

Asserting that Urs helped youths like him (Vishwanath) to grow up in politics, the MLC said perhaps there is no other leader who ridiculed Devaraj Urs and Indira Gandhi like Siddaramaiah. Now, the CM is talking positively about Urs, which is surprising, he noted.

Stating that Devaraj Urs gave an opportunity for backward classes to occupy top posts with the implementation of L.G. Havanur Commission Report, he charged Siddaramaiah of wasting time by ordering a survey of Backward Classes.

Asserting that it would be hilarious to compare Devaraj Urs with Siddaramaiah, he accused the CM of failing to nurture a second line of strong leadership in the State.

Reacting to the demand from some quarters on transfer of power to D.K. Shivakumar, the MLC said Siddaramaiah has no gratitude for anyone and is only interested in nurturing the political future of his son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

He also charged the State Government of failing to maintain Law and Order and checking corruption in transfers, especially Police transfers and postings. ‘