Devaraj Urs ‘Non-Stop CM’, Siddaramaiah ‘Breaking CM’

January 8, 2026

State BJP OBC Morcha President Raghu Kautilya mocks Siddu’s followers for rejoicing his feat as longest serving Chief Minister

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the followers of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are rejoicing the feat of their leader, for surpassing the record of former Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs, to become the longest serving CM, State BJP OBC Morcha President R. Raghu Kautilya has called it a farce.

In a post on his ‘X’ account, Raghu has hailed Devaraj Urs as ‘Non-Stop CM’, while berating Siddaramaiah as ‘Breaking CM.’

Devaraj Urs, apart from serving the State as CM for a record term, was elected unopposed to the Assembly from Hunsur segment in 1962, setting an all-time record in the annals of democracy, remaining an undefeated leader, which remains unbeatable till date. Going by prevailing political conditions, nobody can ever imagine any other leader etching a record by being elected unanimously to the Assembly.

Siddaramaiah, who was the CM for a period of five years from 2013 to 2018, took a break for five years and became a CM again in 2023. Hence, Siddaramaiah, can never equal the record held by Urs, contended Raghu.

Moreover, it was Congress party that stopped Urs from setting a record of longest serving CM, by expelling him from the party, thus finishing off his political career.

“Indira Gandhi, who had walked into oblivion after suffering a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, got her political rebirth, with Urs engineering her victory in Chikkamagalur by-elections to the Parliament, but Indira Gandhi wrote off the career of Devaraj Urs. This shows the stark difference between Indira Gandhi and Urs,” recalled Raghu.

Had Urs not been expelled by Indira Gandhi from Congress party in the year 1979, the former who enjoyed unwavering support of the people, would have completed his second term in office and set a historical record of 10 years in CMO. If the Congress men and supporters of Siddaramaiah truly have a concern for AHINDA, they should not celebrate the occasion, but regret the fate wrought upon Devaraj Urs.

Though a native of Mysuru, Devaraj Urs renamed the State as ‘Karnataka’, setting yet another record.

Devaraj Urs, who embodies swabhiman (self-respect), in the State politics, never severed ties with his native Hunsur Assembly segment, till his last breath.

But Siddaramaiah contested from Badami (Assembly Constituency) and Koppal (Lok Sabha seat), showing his disbelief in his home turf, Chamundeshwari Constituency, where he had lost thrice in 1989, 1999 and 2018 Assembly polls.

To mention, Devaraj Urs coined several welfare programmes for the cause of AHINDA, while Siddaramaiah, who became a CM out of sheer luck, without any ounce of struggle to his credit, used the name AHINDA to peddle his political aspirations. Even 100 leaders like Siddaramaiah cannot match the contributions of Devaraj Urs, mocked Raghu.

“One’s personality should be evaluated on the basis of his or her achievements, not through number games,” said Raghu.