Streetlights Off, Darkness On
January 8, 2026

Dark stretch of T. Narasipur Road poses risk to motorists, pedestrians

Mysore/Mysuru: Though electric poles fitted with streetlights line the stretch of T. Narasipur Road (National Highway) passing through Lalitha Mahal Nagar and Giridarshini Layout, the area remains in complete darkness as the lights are not being switched on, causing serious problems for motorists and pedestrians.

This busy road, which serves as a vital link to T. Narasipur, Kollegal, Male Mahadeshwara Hills, Chamarajanagar, Yalandur and the neighbouring State of Tamil Nadu, is used by thousands of commuters every day.

However, the stretch near Lalitha Mahal Nagar and Giridarshini Layout remains poorly lit, leading to inconvenience and safety concerns.

Residents of the two localities, many of whom work night shifts at private factories and companies, said that commuting to and from work has become difficult and risky due to the darkness. They alleged that despite the installation of streetlights along this stretch, the lights have not been switched on, plunging the area into darkness.

They further pointed out that the road is narrow and has several dangerous curves. Adding to the risk, dry and weak branches of roadside trees have not been pruned, posing a potential hazard to road users.

Claiming that several accidents have occurred due to poor visibility, with riders sustaining serious injuries and a few even losing their lives, the residents alleged that the authorities have turned a blind eye to the issue. Questioning the inaction, they asked whether the authorities were waiting for more fatal accidents before taking corrective measures.

The residents warned that they would stage a massive protest in front of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) office and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) office if the problem is not addressed immediately.

