MP Yaduveer Wadiyar pays surprise visit to Taluk Office

January 8, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid a flurry of complaints on rampant corruption and deficiency in delivery of services, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar paid a surprise visit to the Taluk Office in Nazarbad here this noon.

During his surprise visit, the MP took the officials and staff to task for laxity in issuance of income and caste certificates, widow pension etc. Warning them against seeking bribes from the public for issuance of certificates and delivery of services and against indulging in any irregularities or frauds, he said that officials should not show laxity or apathy in doing the work of the people. The MP asked them to strictly follow the stipulated time frame for issuance of certificates and other public works.

Later speaking to presspersons, Yaduveer said he has directed the Taluk Office staff to be people-friendly and not be arrogant or audacious when dealing with the public. Maintaining that official apathy can be chiefly attributed to the delay in the conduct of local body polls, he charged the State Government of delaying the long due City Corporation elections under the pretext of forming Greater Mysuru Authority.

On Chamaraja ticket

Commenting on the tussle over the BJP party ticket for Chamaraja Assembly segment, Yaduveer said the Party High Command will give the ticket to the most eligible leader and as such one cannot say right now on who will get the party ticket. He further said everyone has the right to air their opinions.

Violence, Law&Order

Alleging that drug peddling, wheeling, illegal gas filling and such other illegal activities are going on unabatedly in N.R. Assembly segment, Yaduveer, citing Ballari violence, said that law and order had broken down in the State and the Police were at the receiving end, with miscreants attacking them in various parts of the State.