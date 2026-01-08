I want… I too want… I also want…

January 8, 2026

Chamaraja BJP ticket drama heats up

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the war of words intensifies between former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha and former Chamaraja MLA and City BJP President L. Nagendra over contesting from the Chamaraja Constituency in the 2028 Assembly elections, a third aspirant has entered the fray.

In just a matter of four days, there have been three claimants for the BJP ticket in Chamaraja Constituency. The latest is Neurologist Dr. Shushrutha Gowda.

It will be interesting to see how this internal race unfolds, as all three aspirants begin staking their claim for an election that is still two-and-a-half years away.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru yesterday, Dr. Shushrutha Gowda said he was a strong contender for the Chamaraja seat and remained fully aligned with the BJP leadership, irrespective of local political developments.

“I am working for the people of Chamaraja and responding to their aspirations. I am confident that the BJP High Command will choose me. I am bound by its decisions,” he said, adding that the party has, in the past, given opportunities to professionals like him.

Dr. Shushrutha Gowda said he has been serving in medical field and now wishes to make a mark in politics, while stressing the need for unity and organisational discipline as the BJP prepares for 2028 elections to defeat the Congress.

Simha to shift house, office

Meanwhile, Prathap Simha three days ago expressed his intention to contest from Chamaraja. He even said that he is shifting both his residence and office to the heart of the Constituency. “My focus is now on State politics. I am ready to move from national-level responsibilities to local representation,” he said.

Simha said his entry into State politics was driven by a commitment to the people of Chamaraja. “This is not a casual seat. Chamaraja needs a consistent representative like late H.S. Shankarlinge Gowda, who served five terms — not someone who appears once in a few years,” he said, adding that the Constituency deserves a visible and responsive legislator.

On ticket allocation, Simha said the decision should go to “one who has a heart for the people.”

Nagendra on Court stay

The very next day after Prathap Simha expressed his intention to contest from Chamaraja, former MLA from Chamaraja L. Nagendra reacted.

Nagendra said the ticket decision lies solely with the BJP High Command. “Prathap Simha should have been aware of this. I don’t know why he made such a statement. I have been working for the party’s organisation and there are no allegations against me. I have not brought any stay order from the Court to play politics,” he clarified.

“Our senior leaders observe every- thing. I lost by a narrow margin and I helped the party secure victories in four Constituencies,” Nagendra said.

“Last Lok Sabha election time, we gave Yaduveer Wadiyar a 56,500-vote lead in Chamaraja Constituency. Prathap Simha claims to be a Hindu tiger and has grown into a State leader.

So let him contest from elsewhere. He’s from another town. I’m a local and from Chamaraja. I cannot go elsewhere. My fight will remain rooted in my home Constituency,” said Nagendra, asserting his claim for ticket again.

As the race heats up to get a ticket for this Constituency, a few more aspirants may emerge. It is also said that the BJP might spring a surprise candidate if BJP and JD(S) decide to fight the election as coalition partners.

Chamaraja Assembly Constituency, a BJP bastion, is now represented by Congress MLA K. Harishgowda.

He won against Nagendra in May 2023 Assembly elections by a margin of 4,094 votes.