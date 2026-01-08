Survey ordered to clear KRS backwater encroachments

January 8, 2026

Pandavapura Asst. Commissioner-led Committee to take up task soon

Mandya: A Committee headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Pandavapura Sub-Division in Mandya district will soon begin a survey to identify and clear encroachments in the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) backwater region.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara, who chaired a meeting of the Committee in Mandya on Jan. 6, directed officials to initiate necessary measures to protect the backwaters from encroachment.

The KRS Dam is one of Karnataka’s most vital water resources, supplying drinking water to Mysuru and Mandya districts, supporting agriculture and generating electricity.

Concerned over the increasing instances of encroachment in the backwater areas, Srirangapatna MLA A.B. Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda and Mandya MLC Dinesh Gooligowda had jointly submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio.

Acting on this, Shivakumar instructed officials to conduct a detailed survey, remove encroachments, install boundary markers and submit a comprehensive report.

Accordingly, a Committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner to oversee the exercise.

Officials noted that unauthorised constructions in the backwater zone are reducing the reservoir’s storage capacity and increasing flood risks during the monsoon, posing a threat to public property and disturbing the ecological balance.

The survey will identify the precise location, extent and nature of encroachments. The Water Resources Department and the Land Records Department have been directed to work in coordination to clearly demarcate Government and private land boundaries, document illegal occupations and submit an accurate report.

Authorities said the exercise is essential to protect the KRS backwaters in the larger public interest.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director of Land Records, Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner, Executive Engineers of Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL) and the Tahsildars of Srirangapatna, Pandavapura and K.R. Pet Taluks.