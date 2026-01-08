Survey ordered to clear KRS backwater encroachments
News

Survey ordered to clear KRS backwater encroachments

January 8, 2026

Pandavapura Asst. Commissioner-led Committee to take up task soon

Mandya: A Committee headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Pandavapura Sub-Division in Mandya district will soon begin a survey to identify and clear encroachments in the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) backwater region.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara, who chaired a meeting of the Committee in Mandya on Jan. 6, directed officials to initiate necessary measures to protect the backwaters from encroachment.

The KRS Dam is one of Karnataka’s most vital water resources, supplying drinking water to Mysuru and Mandya districts, supporting agriculture and generating electricity.

Concerned over the increasing instances of encroachment in the backwater areas, Srirangapatna MLA A.B. Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda and Mandya MLC Dinesh Gooligowda had jointly submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio.

Acting on this, Shivakumar instructed officials to conduct a detailed survey, remove encroachments, install boundary markers and submit a comprehensive report.

Accordingly, a Committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner to oversee the exercise.

Officials noted that unauthorised constructions in the backwater zone are reducing the reservoir’s storage capacity and increasing flood risks during the monsoon, posing a threat to public property and disturbing the ecological balance.

The survey will identify the precise location, extent and nature of encroachments. The Water Resources Department and the Land Records Department have been directed to work in coordination to clearly demarcate Government and private land boundaries, document illegal occupations and submit an accurate report.

READ ALSO  KRS REALITY CHECK - 3: Over 30 lakh tourists visit Brindavan Gardens every year

Authorities said the exercise is essential to protect the KRS backwaters in the larger public interest.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director of Land Records, Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner, Executive Engineers of Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL) and the Tahsildars of Srirangapatna, Pandavapura and K.R. Pet Taluks.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching