12-year hunt ends…: ‘Mari Veerappan’ trapped in train

January 8, 2026

Notorious tiger poacher ‘Shikari’ Govinda arrested

He was arrested multiple times, but got bail, went underground and continued his life of crime

Wanted in 2 murders, 3 tiger killings, Rs. 2.5 cr. robbery

Mysore/Mysuru: In a dramatic operation inside a Chamarajanagar-bound train in Mysuru last night, Forest Department sleuths arrested notorious poacher Muniswamy alias ‘Shikari’ Govinda (32), ending a relentless 12-year pursuit.

Nicknamed “Mari Veerappan,” ‘Shikari’ Govinda is accused of several serious wildlife crimes and is wanted in three tiger killings over the last five to six years, apart from multiple wildlife crime cases.

In October 2025, a male tiger was found killed and dismembered into three pieces near Pachchedoddi village in Hanur buffer zone of Male Mahadeshwara (MM) Hills Wildlife Sanctuary.

Govinda was the prime accused in the case and had been absconding, though five other accused were arrested.

Robbery and murder accused

He is also wanted in a high-profile robbery case in which he and his associates allegedly intercepted a car, assaulted its occupants and robbed Rs. 2.5 crore near Bogadi during the last Assembly elections. The case was registered at the Vijayanagar Police Station in Mysuru.

In addition, ‘Shikari’ Govinda is wanted in two murder cases in Bengaluru, while another case is pending at Hanur Police Station in Chamarajanagar district, where he is accused of possessing an illegal firearm.

Repeatedly evaded arrest

Though he was arrested multiple times by the Police, Govinda repeatedly evaded the Forest Department by securing bail and going underground.

As a result, he had never been formally arrested by Forest officials in wildlife crime cases. He was infamous for personally carrying firearms to hunt wild animals, while his network facilitated the illegal wildlife trade.

Yesterday (Jan. 7), a hearing in the Rs. 2.5 crore Bogadi car robbery case was scheduled at the Court Complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard. Acting on intelligence that Govinda would attend the hearing, four Forest Department personnel from the MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary travelled to Mysuru to arrest him immediately after the proceedings.

40 staff in operation

Anticipating another escape attempt by the fugitive, the MM Hills staff alerted the Mysuru Forest Division, Leopard Task Force (LTF), Mobile Squad and other units. Over 40 personnel in plain clothes were strategically positioned in and around the Court Complex.

As arrests are prohibited inside the Court premises without the presiding Judge’s permission, the sleuths waited outside. Sensing imminent arrest, Govinda avoided stepping out after the hearing and hid somewhere within the vast Court campus.

When he did not emerge even after dusk, officials maintained discreet surveillance. After Court gates were shut at around 7.30 pm, Govinda reportedly slipped out from behind a green bush and headed towards Chamarajapuram Railway Station to catch the 8 pm Mysuru-Chamarajanagar passenger train. Forest personnel spotted him walking cautiously towards Station. Realising he was being followed, Govinda briefly vanished, but another team already positioned at Railway Station was alerted.

Jumps out of train

The Chamarajanagar-bound train halts at Chamarajapuram for barely a minute. Govinda managed to board the train just as it began to move. In a tense chase, Forest personnel boarded the moving train and informed the loco pilot that a notorious criminal was on board and that the train had to be stopped immediately. As the train slowed and halted, sleuths searched each bogie. Govinda jumped off the train and attempted to hide in a bush near the railway tracks, but was swiftly tracked and pinned down by Forest personnel who never lost sight of him.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Bhaskar monitored the operation in real time. The mission was led by Assistant Conservators of Forests Rudresh (holding DCF charge) and Viraj Hosur of MM Hills, with Range Forest Officers (RFOs) Nagaraju, Sachin, Surendra and Jitendra, along with staff from the MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary and Leopard Task Force.

ACF Viraj said that the team operated under extreme conditions without food, water or rest, overcoming multiple unforeseen challenges to arrest the long-absconding accused.