Nadanahalli Lake rejuvenated

October 6, 2020

Children’s play area, outdoor fitness zone planned in Phase II

Mysore/Mysuru: The rejuvenated Nadanahalli Lake (Devi Kere) was inaugurated by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri along with other dignitaries and leaders of industry, on Gandhi Jayanthi Day (Oct. 2).

Nadanahalli Lake is a small ephemeral water body with 5.1 acre catchment area located at T. Narasipur Road in Mysuru, just beyond the Ring Road.

The rejuvenation project was undertaken by JK Tyre and rProcess in coordination with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru and District Industries Centre (DIC), Mysuru, with the Project implemented by MYKAPS (MYRADA).

The Nadanahalli Lake (Devi Kere) before rejuvenation.

The first phase of work has been completed and is now open for public access. Many trees around the Lake were planted during the World Environment Day, along with Rotary Mysore. More saplings were planted during the inaugural function to make it a home for many bird species including migratory birds.

This project has envisioned not only Lake rejuvenation but also development of the adjoining public space. In Phase II, a children’s play area, outdoor fitness zone and completion of the fencing and stone embankment along with more tree plantation will be taken up.

Interested individuals and organisations are requested to join hands in making this a model project for the city of Mysuru.

A Lake Management Committee with key stakeholders like RWA, local authorities and village leaders will be set up for the upkeep and management of the Lake. Process and all its employees commit to supporting to this ongoing effort.

Rohini Sindhuri, expressing her happiness, hoped the project’s Phase II is completed with the children’s play area.

V. Eswara Rao, Vice-President, JK Tyre, Savitha Mallappa, CEO – rProcess, Vikram Hebbar, GM – JK Tyre, Lingaraju, Joint Director, DIC, Amit Kumar, Chairman – CII, Pavan G. Ranga, Vice- Chairman – CII, Sam Cherian, Convenor, CII CSR Panel and other dignitaries were present during the inauguration.

Amit Kumar said that CII will be promoting more such projects in the future. Eswara Rao said while the current focus is to fund Covid-19 related projects, JK Tyre will continue to support these types of activities also, as they closely impact the local community.