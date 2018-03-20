Harassed women, children find new shelter ‘Gelathi’

Mysuru: There is a special shelter called ‘Gelathi’ setup in the Cheluvamba Hospital in K.R. Hospital premises for the harassed women and children.

The special cell setup earlier by Women and Child Welfare Department in all the Districts and Taluk Hospitals for the treatment of women and children has now been rechristened as ‘Gelathi’ (meaning a female friend).

Similarly, the Women and Child Welfare Department Deputy Director K. Radha and others participated in the name changing ceremony at Cheluvamba Hospital and thus welcomed the new ‘Gelathi,’ recently.

Radha, speaking on the occasion, said that the women and children who are subjected to atrocities can now avail of various assistance under one roof. Along with the emergency treatment, legal assistance, counselling, temporary shelter and Police help will all be provided.

Consultants, social workers, advocates, Police and doctors will all serve here in ‘Gelathi.’

It will work round the clock (24 hours) and the women and children on whom atrocities are committed can come here and avail the assistance, she said.

These services which were earlier in the District Centres have now been extended to the taluk centres too with the help of the District Administration.

Appreciating the efforts, the Women and Child Welfare Minister Umashree has directed that the services be extended to other centres in the State, said Radha.