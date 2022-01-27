Has Mysuru gone Bengaluru way?—7: Mysuru is already on Bengaluru way

January 27, 2022

By R. Chandra Prakash

For the past forty-four years Star of Mysore has been keeping its readers abreast with every important event in Mysuru. Hence, a discerning reader can judge whether this iconic city has indeed gone Bengaluru way. However, for the sake of common convenience and to substantiate the hypothesis that Mysuru has ‘already gone Bengaluru way’, a brief analysis of the events is provided in this concluding part.

Neglected Heritage

On 16th December 2021, Star of Mysore carried a news headline titled “No end in sight on fate of Devaraja Market” and another headline on the very next day, 17th December 2021, “Over 9 years after tragedy, the fate of Lansdowne building still remains in suspense.” City is not surprised because such news items about other iconic buildings being damaged or under precarious conditions keep appearing so very often. The Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion (Manasagangothri), Motikhana Building, Old Palace Office buildings, Manoranjana Mahal, Rajendra Vilas Palace, Lalitha Mahal, Summer Palace, Attarakacheri building, Vani Vilasa Market building, Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Gun House, Palace Horse Stable, Royal Burial Grounds and even the city’s main Palace are in some state of despair.

Few iconic buildings like Palace Motor Garage, Chamundi Vihar Palace, several chateau-like houses on Lalitha Mahal road, Aane Karoti, sprawling Ele Thota or enchanting boulevards like Thandi Sadak or Lalitha Mahal road, Tipu’s Palace on 100 feet road have all simply disappeared. Hardinge Circle has lost its iconic fountain.

Change is the rule of life. But change need not be at the cost of the heritage. It should be change with heritage. The heritage Parliament building will co-exist with the new Vista Complex.

Ironically, Mysuru has a Heritage Department with a Commissioner-level officer. But its functioning is not in public domain.

Damaged by Development

Several developmental projects have been executed in Mysuru during the past decades. Instead of developing, some of them have caused immense damage:

1. Makkaji Chowk: The heart of commercial activities of bygone era Makkaji Chowk is in total ruins. The Road linking Makkaji Chowk with Sayyaji Rao road is closed and the entire area is leased out to a private company for total re-development. MCC is incurring huge revenue loss to due to this blunder.

2. Town Hall: The iconic Town Hall has been fully devastated. Even after nearly ten years the multi-storey parking facility is ‘under construction’ and entire adjoining open field remains dug up resembling an ASI excavation. When this proposal was announced, a delegation consisting of this writer, eminent professionals such as Bapu Satyanarayana, Dr. S.G. Vombatkere and a few others had made spot inspection along with MCC officials and had expressed our serious concerns. Their assurances that the overall environs of the historic Town Hall will not be tampered with have proved to be false.

3. Raja Marga: It was a highly eulogised project to transform the city centre into Singapore! Even before the work got completed, the structures started to fall apart, tiles on the footpath peeled out, drainage covers collapsed and the contractor simply refused to complete the project. Today, Raja Marga and Makkaji Chowk projects are classic example of ham-handed project planning, wanton disregard for quality in public works and total lack of accountability of officers.

4. Road Widening: Repeated road widening, particularly within the heart of city, have reduced wide footpaths and road side trees have gone missing. In cases like Irwin road, it has totally changed the entire environs. Residential streets have become commercial streets. However, the experience world has been that road-widening to accommodate unending demand from automobiles is fully counter-productive. And despite repeated ‘improvements’ city roads are full of potholes.

5. Re-modelled City Bus Stand: The report on Transport and Traffic of Mysuru had recommended for shifting of KSRTC’s City Bus Stand from K.R. Circle out of the city centre. Yet it is modernised and a bigger bus station has been developed at the same place! Consequently, today the traffic in city centre is chaotic.

6. Drinking Water Supply: JUSCO, a TATA company which had undertaken the rejuvenation of old drinking water supply network in more than half of the city got embroiled in legal dispute with MCC and left. TATAs are known for absolute honesty in business. Hence, reasons to suspect some foul play.

7. Abandoned Projects: Many projects have been undertaken at huge costs but abandoned. One example is the Solar Electric Panels put up in Cheluvamba Park at huge costs, promising total delinking from the electricity grid, huge savings to MCC. But within a couple of months system became non-operational and since lying in waste. MCC continues to shell out larger electricity bills. Twice water-harvesting system was introduced at huge costs in this park, but very soon totally non-functional. Park continues to suffer severe water shortage.

8. Chamundi Hill: Rs. 80 crore development projects at Chamundi Hill has endangered its ecological and spiritual sustainability. Now, there is clamour for getting more funds for further development! Even Goddess Chamundi, the patron deity of city, is helpless.

Polluted Lakes, Vanishing Vacant Spaces and Encroached Parks

Limited number of lakes remaining in and around the city, such as Karanji, Kukkarahalli, Lingambudhi, Thippayyanakere are severely polluted and their boundaries shrunk. Encroached Raja Kaluves are choking flow of fresh rain water, sewage lines of residential areas are illegally lead into them.

Vast vacant open spaces, unique to this city, have been occupied by new multiple massive buildings, depriving the city of its lung space. Town Hall, Kukkarahalli back waters lands on Valmiki road, open space behind the Government Guest House and P.K. Sanatorium are a few examples.

Parks are encroached, large buildings are built in them violating the laws. Their areas are getting reduced due to unscientific road expansions. Most of them are not maintained and are in precarious condition. People’s Park is one glaring example.

Lost Cleanest City Tag

Solid Waste Management is in doldrums. Construction debris is lying every where for want of a clear policy. So-called storm water drains have become the carriers of sewage water which are led to open spaces or lakes. Consequently, the city is unable to regain its respectable position in the national Clean City survey.

Rural Clusters and Slums

Despite being a well-planned city, certain clusters have remained much unchanged within the city. Instead of these getting fully merged with the city, more and more such clusters are getting added. There are many such highly congested places within well-planned residential layouts. Despite building many building complexes to relocate slums, newer slums are emerging all round the city.

One can write volumes to prove how Mysuru has lost its heritage and grandeur. But above examples are good enough for substantiating the hypothesis. Past was bad enough, future is staring at bigger challenges.

Challenges Ahead

Between 1970 and 2000, city’s economy got a big boost due to Railway gauge conversion, track doubling and electrification between Mysuru and Bengaluru. Very soon the completion of Bengaluru-Mysuru 10-lane Economic Corridor will reduce journey time from 180-plus minutes to mere 90 minutes, opening up unprecedented economic boons to Mysuru.

However, already the ownerships of thousands of hectares of lands within the city limits are in legal tangles. MCC has long back stopped issuing Completion Reports [CRs] for (un)known reasons. Now it is planning to issue B-Khata. This will further endanger ownership rights. MUDA has approved thousands of private layouts all round the city. They lack proper sewage and solid waste disposal systems, clean drinking water supply and are not properly linked with roads among themselves. Bengaluru-like urban disaster is awaiting.

Jurisdictional conflicts/rivalry between bodies such as MCC, MUDA and Village Panchayats have been damaging the growth direction of the city. Chamundi Hill Village Panchayat is a good example. But, very recently the Government has created a few autonomous civic bodies [four Town Panchayats (TPs) – Bogadi, Srirampura, Kadakola and Ramanahalli; and one Hinkal City Municipal Council (CMC)] adjoining the city boundaries for ‘upgrading the infrastructure of new areas without burdening the MCC’.

In conclusion, things are replicating Bengaluru way in every direction.

Attributes of Old Mysore