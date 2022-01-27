Give ‘mukti’ to places where death rituals are held
Voice of The Reader

Give ‘mukti’ to places where death rituals are held

January 27, 2022

Sir,

I recently lost my uncle, an eminent Scientist. The cremation was held at Gokulam crematorium and subsequent ceremonies at Shantivana near JSS Hospital and immersion of ashes at Pashchima Vahini in Srirangapatna.

The whole process was appalling because of the physical condition of these three places.

The worst place was Pashchima Vahini where it was extremely dirty with improper steps and no proper way to reach the water, to immerse the ashes especially for senior citizen like me and people with some physical disability.

Similarly, Shantivana had almost 15-16 steps directly from the road with a small parking for 2-wheelers only and the general area was unkempt. The concrete benches provided were balanced on blocks and shaky all the time. Upon request some chairs were provided.

The Gokulam crematorium area had no proper parking and had rusted metal benches.

Why do we need to keep important areas of Hindu religious custom in such a bad shape? Our ancient scriptures had said that death is a “mukti,” a relief from this world and is a cause for celebration. I propose that we the citizens of Mysuru get together and enhance these places.

I am willing to volunteer my services to clean these areas and make them safe and beautified for Hindu death rituals. I hope that the authorities concerned and our Mysureans will think about this positively.

I am confident that the current generation will appreciate a serene and clean place.

– Prof. D.S. Ramakrishna Rao, Director, Desirazu  Associates, Mysuru, 19.1.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Give ‘mukti’ to places where death rituals are held”

  1. Murthy says:
    February 1, 2022 at 12:15 am

    Public should take some interest in fixing these places attest to the basic cleanliness. Just compare our cremation ares to christian and Muslim burial places, we can see that we ate ignored Im life and in death

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching