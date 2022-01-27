Give ‘mukti’ to places where death rituals are held

January 27, 2022

Sir,

I recently lost my uncle, an eminent Scientist. The cremation was held at Gokulam crematorium and subsequent ceremonies at Shantivana near JSS Hospital and immersion of ashes at Pashchima Vahini in Srirangapatna.

The whole process was appalling because of the physical condition of these three places.

The worst place was Pashchima Vahini where it was extremely dirty with improper steps and no proper way to reach the water, to immerse the ashes especially for senior citizen like me and people with some physical disability.

Similarly, Shantivana had almost 15-16 steps directly from the road with a small parking for 2-wheelers only and the general area was unkempt. The concrete benches provided were balanced on blocks and shaky all the time. Upon request some chairs were provided.

The Gokulam crematorium area had no proper parking and had rusted metal benches.

Why do we need to keep important areas of Hindu religious custom in such a bad shape? Our ancient scriptures had said that death is a “mukti,” a relief from this world and is a cause for celebration. I propose that we the citizens of Mysuru get together and enhance these places.

I am willing to volunteer my services to clean these areas and make them safe and beautified for Hindu death rituals. I hope that the authorities concerned and our Mysureans will think about this positively.

I am confident that the current generation will appreciate a serene and clean place.

– Prof. D.S. Ramakrishna Rao, Director, Desirazu Associates, Mysuru, 19.1.2022

