Have darshan of Gujarat’s Somnath Temple in Mysuru

February 7, 2026

Brahma Kumaris build a replica of the temple in Vijayanagar

Mysore/Mysuru: This Mahashivarathri, the devotees of Lord Shiva can have ‘Divya Darshana’ of Sri Somnath Temple in Gujarat — one of the Dwadasha Jyotirlingas which is visited by a large number of devotees throughout the year — for 15 days in Mysuru!

Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, as part of its 90th anniversary and Mahashivarathri celebrations, has built a replica of Sri Somnath Temple, at the ground opposite Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Mysuru Kendra, in Vijayanagar, Mysuru.

The devotees can have darshan of the replica here, from Feb. 8 to 22, between 8 am and 9 pm. Daily discourse and meditation by Brahma Kumaris has been organised from 6.15 pm to 6.45 pm, followed by lectures from 7 pm to 8 pm. The cultural programmes have been organised from 8 pm to 9 pm.

Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya Principal BK Ranganathji told media persons at its premises in Yadavagiri on Thursday, apart from Somnath Temple, a programme has been organised to create awareness against drugs.

Mind Spa has been organised to provide five minute therapy to the mind. Screening of an experimental film has been organised to promote harmony, followed by an interactive session to improve concentration in students and to achieve the target, games to explain the importance of values, daily thoughts, lectures and cultural programmes.

On Feb. 8 at 6.30 pm, the inaugural session has been organised. Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthan Mutt Seer Dr. Srii Nischalanandanatha Swamiji will inaugurate. District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will be the chief guest. Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda and K.R. Nagar MLA D. Ravishankar will be the guests of honour. KSOU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sharanappa V. Halse, Advocate Ashok Harnahalli and Adichunchanagri University Registrar Dr. C.K. Subbaraya will be the special invitees. Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya Mysuru Sub-Zone Chief Coordinator Rajayogini Dr. BK Lakshmiji will preside.

On the occasion, writer K.C. Shivappa and danseuse Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy will be conferred with ‘Ishwariya Award.’ Renowned singer Amulya will present a concert.

On Feb. 11 at 6.30 pm, Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji will inaugurate a photo exhibition that provides a peek into six decades of journey of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya. Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji of Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple will deliver a talk. K.R. MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Art of Living, Mysore Ashram in-charge Swami Divyapada will be the chief guests.

On Feb. 13 at 6.30 pm, all religion meet has been organised for the cause of world peace. Dr. BK Lakshmiji will grace the event. Arameri Kalancheri Mutt Seer Sri Shantha Mallikarjuna Swamiji will deliver a talk. Sir Khazi of Mysuru Moulana Mohammed Usman Sharif, Sufi Ruhulla Shah Khadri, Bishop of Mysuru Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao SJ and Mysuru Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gen. Secretary Harpreet Singh will be the chief guests.

On Feb. 15 at 6.30 pm, Shivarathri programmes will be conducted. Cauvery College of Engineering (Mysuru) Principal Dr. R. Deepu, Assistant Superintendent of Mysuru Central Prison M. Deepa, Bharath International Travels (BIT) Founder Mahendra Salian, India Tibet Co-ordination Office Regional Convenor Jayaprakash Raje Urs, entrepreneur Ashok Govindegowda and State BJP Minority Morcha President Dr. Anil Thomas will be the chief guests.

On Feb. 22 at 6.30 pm, the valedictory ceremony has been organised, during which Bangalore Rural MP Dr. C.N. Manjunath will participate as the chief guest and will receive ‘Ishwariya Award.’

Former University of Mysore VC Prof. K.S. Rangappa, former Gulbarga University VC Prof. E.T. Puttaiah, Senior Advocate O. Sham Bhat, retired District Judge C.G. Hungund will participate as the guests of honour.