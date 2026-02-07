‘Traders should not ignore GST or IT notices’

February 7, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax Balasubramanya has cautioned that Traders should not ignore GST tax or Income Tax (IT) notices issued by the competent authorities.

He was speaking after inaugurating the one-day Zonal Tax Conference organised by Tax Consultants Association of India, Mysuru, at a private hotel in Vijayanagar here yesterday.

Stressing on the need for traders and other taxpayers to act with responsibility while replying to GST or IT notices or when filing appeals on GST issues, Balasubramanya said that the concerned Departments issue notices to seek certain clarifications. As such, they should take it seriously and not ignore the notices for any reason, else they will be in trouble if they failed to respond with the specified date.

“While responding to notices, It is important on the part of traders and taxpayers to attach supporting documents in their reply. Doing so will help the Tax authorities to take a judicious decision. It is important on the part of the traders to maintain honesty and transparency in their transactions and businesses. They should ensure that complete information is provided while filing returns. If necessary, they should seek the help or guidance of Tax professionals for proper and filing of Returns in complete,” he said adding that the co-operation extended by the traders to Tax authorities, will also help them in keeping away from cases.

Association President S. Nanjundaprasad, General Secretary Mukund, Joint Secretary K. Anil, South Zone President D.M. Bhattad and others were present on the occasion.