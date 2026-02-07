Swachh Marathon tomorrow at 6 am

February 7, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: As per the directive of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, a nationwide Swachh Marathon will be held on Feb. 8 (Sunday) under the theme “Public Participation in Cleanliness.”

To create awareness about maintaining cleanliness and keeping Mysuru trash-free, the Marathon will be flagged off at 6 am from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple as part of Swachh Survekshan 2025-26.

The event is organised by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to spread awareness about the survey, promote segregation of waste at source and encourage responsible waste-disposal practices.

Officials and staff of Central and State Government Departments working within Mysuru city limits have been directed to participate, said Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy.

The Marathon will be conducted in 3 km, 5 km and 10 km categories.