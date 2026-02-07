Swachh Marathon tomorrow at 6 am
News

Swachh Marathon tomorrow at 6 am

February 7, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: As per the directive of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, a nationwide Swachh Marathon will be held on Feb. 8 (Sunday) under the theme “Public Participation in Cleanliness.”

To create awareness about maintaining cleanliness and keeping Mysuru trash-free, the Marathon will be flagged off at 6 am from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple as part of Swachh Survekshan 2025-26.

The event is organised by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to spread awareness about the survey, promote segregation of waste at source and encourage responsible waste-disposal practices.

Officials and staff of Central and State Government Departments working within Mysuru city limits have been directed to participate, said Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy.

The Marathon will be conducted in 3 km, 5 km and 10 km categories.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching