AIISH establishes Wellness Centre to strengthen mental health support

February 7, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, has set up a Wellness Centre at its campus to provide comprehensive mental health care and support services for students and staff.

It offers psychological assessment, counselling and therapeutic interventions through qualified clinical psychologists, along with psychiatric consultation, adopting a holistic approach to mental well-being.

The Wellness Centre was inaugurated on Jan. 21 by Dr. Abhijit Ramanna Honagodu, Director and Consultant Neuropsychiatrist, Prerana Hospital, Neurocare and Psychiatry.

Dr. Abhijit has also extended his support by providing psychiatric consultation services at the Centre, further strengthening the mental health care framework at AIISH.

In addition, the Department of Clinical Psychology at AIISH has been promoting mental health awareness among patients, caregivers, students and staff through a series of initiatives.

As part of World Mental Health Day, the Department observed a month-long programme in October, focusing on awareness creation, capacity building and promotion of emotional well-being.

The activities included a painting competition on mental health themes and stress management workshops for students, faculty, clinical and administrative staff and caregivers visiting AIISH Outpatient Department.

World Suicide Prevention Day was also observed in September with workshops on the prevention of self-harm and suicidal behaviour, with emphasis on stress management, resilience and adaptive coping strategies.

Dr. Rushi, Head, Department of Clinical Psychology and in charge of Wellness Centre, said that the initiative aligns with the directives of the University Grants Commission and the Ministry of Education, which call for the integration of counselling and wellness services in higher education institutions.

He said, the Centre aims to improve access to professional mental health care, reduce stigma and enable early identification and intervention, reaffirming AIISH’s commitment to building a mentally healthy academic community.

Dr. M. Pushpavathi, Director, AIISH, supported these initiatives through her presence and motivating guidance.