Two-day conference on ‘Empowering diverse communicators’ begins at AIISH

January 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Padma Shri Dr. Sudha Kaul, former President of International Society for Augmentative and Alternative Communication and Founder of Indian Institute of Cerebral Palsy, Kolkata, stressed on the need for coming out with an action plan that is based on the outcome of the conference.

She was speaking as the chief guest at the two-day 4th ISAAC (International Society For Augmentative and Alternative Communication), India AAC Conference-2024, with the theme ‘Bridging the Gap: Empowering diverse communicators with recent trends in AAC,’ at the Seminar Hall of Academic Block at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Manasagangothri campus here this morning.

Pointing out that as a citizen of this country, everyone has the right to freedom of speech and expression, Dr. Sudha said India has more than 5 million people with speech impairment and for the want of a mode of expression are unable to exercise this right.

“Sharing the knowledge of AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) opens up the world to millions left behind. Let us be the catalysts in their quest to exercise the basic human right — The freedom to express, a right that enables taking control of one’s own life. This conference is the culmination of a collective effort of all the AAC supporters in India,” she said adding that communication is a human right and AAC gives the power to communicate.

The ISAAC vision statement rightly reflects this and AAC will be recognised, valued and used throughout the world, she said and appreciated AIISH for hosting the conference and bringing the AAC community together.

Earlier, Prof. Ajish K. Abraham, Convenor of ISAAC India AAC Conference-2024 and Dean, Infrastructure, AIISH, Mysuru, delivered the welcome address and Bhavna Botta, President of ISAAC India Chapter, delivered the Presidential address.

AIISH Director Prof. M. Pushpavathi, Assistive Technology Specialist at Rehab Engineering Society of North America David Goldberg, AIISH faculty Dr. Reuben T. Varghese and others were present. About 100 delegates from various parts of the country are attending this conference, which features sessions and lectures by experts.