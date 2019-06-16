AIISH as Centre of Excellence

95% works completed; facility expected to open after 4 months

Mysuru: City-based All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) will be developed as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the field of Communication Disorders at a total cost of Rs.137 crore (infrastructure, staff and equipment). The foundation stone for the works was laid by Dr. Harshavardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, on Oct. 17, 2014.

The works are scheduled to be completed in four months as over 95 percent of the works have already been completed. As many as five research centres and a museum are coming up on the campus. Mysuru-Kodagu MP-elect Pratap Simha inspected the works recently. AIISH Director Prof. M. Pushpavathi was present.

The Centre of Excellence status upgrades AIISH infrastructure, equipment, staff strength and it is expected to boost research in the field of communication and its disorders. Nearly 2,71,250 sqft of built-up area is being added to the main campus.

The new facilities will provide clinical services for the treatment of communication disorders in all age groups. There will be a separate publication wing and 68 eight posts have been created by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to take the project forward.