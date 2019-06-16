A pleasant surprise to vendors and shoppers
News

A pleasant surprise to vendors and shoppers

Mysuru: After the Karnataka High Court gave three months for the Mysuru City Corporation and the Heritage Committee to decide on the fate of Devaraja Market building within three months, royal couple Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar visited the Devaraja Market this morning taking vendors, shoppers and people by surprise.

While Yaduveer was dressed in printed kurta, Trishikha wore a pink saree. They walked around the market and interacted with vendors there. The couple even sat inside the shops and people and vendors clicked their photos.

Trishikha purchased fresh vegetables, greens and Nanjangud Rasabaale. She also purchased Jamun fruit (Indian Blackberry) that is available aplenty now. Vendors hesitated to accept money from Trishikha but she insisted on paying them for the things purchased. She had to fold her hands before the vendors to accept payment. 

Offering their respects, many vendors fell to Yaduveer’s feet and sought his blessings. On their way out, Yaduveer visited Guru Sweet Mart to purchase the famed Mysore Pak. During their interaction with Yaduveer, vendors appealed to him to save the Market from being demolished.

June 16, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching