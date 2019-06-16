A pleasant surprise to vendors and shoppers

Mysuru: After the Karnataka High Court gave three months for the Mysuru City Corporation and the Heritage Committee to decide on the fate of Devaraja Market building within three months, royal couple Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar visited the Devaraja Market this morning taking vendors, shoppers and people by surprise.

While Yaduveer was dressed in printed kurta, Trishikha wore a pink saree. They walked around the market and interacted with vendors there. The couple even sat inside the shops and people and vendors clicked their photos.

Trishikha purchased fresh vegetables, greens and Nanjangud Rasabaale. She also purchased Jamun fruit (Indian Blackberry) that is available aplenty now. Vendors hesitated to accept money from Trishikha but she insisted on paying them for the things purchased. She had to fold her hands before the vendors to accept payment.

Offering their respects, many vendors fell to Yaduveer’s feet and sought his blessings. On their way out, Yaduveer visited Guru Sweet Mart to purchase the famed Mysore Pak. During their interaction with Yaduveer, vendors appealed to him to save the Market from being demolished.