ORI, Central University sign MoU to reprint 18 Sanskrit books

January 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Oriental Research Institute (ORI), Mysuru, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, to reprint 18 Sanskrit books. Vice-Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University Prof. Shrinivasa Varakhedi signed the MoU with his University of Mysore (UoM) counterpart Prof. N.K. Lokanath, during his recent visit to ORI on Jan. 7.

As ORI comes under the jurisdiction of UoM, Prof. Lokanath fulfilled the related procedures in the presence of ORI Director Dr. D.P. Madhusudhan Acharya.

Dr. Acharya told media persons, “In the first phase, Sanskrit University will release Rs. 50 lakh towards the reprinting of 18 scholarly literary works in Sanskrit of 500 copies each at ORI. The literary works selected are among 50 popular books that are in demand by book lovers and scholars. In the coming days, the same books will be translated to Kannada and English languages too.”

Digitalisation of Palm Manuscripts

With regard to the digitalisation works of rare palm manuscripts conserved at ORI, Dr. Acharya said, “The works are expected to be completed by a month, with the digitalisation of already 75,000 manuscripts completed by Mythic Society Bangalore that has been entrusted with the task.”

To make the digitalised manuscripts available online for the interested persons, a exclusive website will be developed. A meeting with regard to the development of the website has been arranged on Jan. 29, added Dr. Acharya.

Former VC of Karnataka Samskrit University Prof. Mallepuram G. Venkatesh, scholars H.V. Nagaraja Rao, Dr. Jagannath, Dr. A.V. Nagasampige and Dr. Leela Prakash were present.