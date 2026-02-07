Environmentalists condemn felling of trees in Aranya Bhavan premises
News

Environmentalists condemn felling of trees in Aranya Bhavan premises

February 7, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Environmentalists have severely condemned the authorities for felling more than 10 fully grown trees in the premises of Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram for facilitating construction of residential quarters.

The Forest Department has identified a parcel of land adjacent to Sandalwood yard (Srigandha Kothi) in Aranya Bhavan premises for construction of  staff residential quarters.

In this backdrop, the Forest Department has felled more than 10 trees grown in this parcel of land for facilitating construction.

The environmentalists, upon coming to know of this, have severely objected to the Forest Department’s action.

They say that the Forest Department, which advises the public to grow trees and conserve ecology and environment, has done the opposite of what it preaches.

They also argue that the Department could have taken up construction, if at all it was absolutely needed, by leaving out  the fully grown trees.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching