Environmentalists condemn felling of trees in Aranya Bhavan premises

February 7, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Environmentalists have severely condemned the authorities for felling more than 10 fully grown trees in the premises of Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram for facilitating construction of residential quarters.

The Forest Department has identified a parcel of land adjacent to Sandalwood yard (Srigandha Kothi) in Aranya Bhavan premises for construction of staff residential quarters.

In this backdrop, the Forest Department has felled more than 10 trees grown in this parcel of land for facilitating construction.

The environmentalists, upon coming to know of this, have severely objected to the Forest Department’s action.

They say that the Forest Department, which advises the public to grow trees and conserve ecology and environment, has done the opposite of what it preaches.

They also argue that the Department could have taken up construction, if at all it was absolutely needed, by leaving out the fully grown trees.