Eight CCB staff shunted for failing to curb drug menace
February 7, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid a series of drug manufacturing and supply rackets being exposed in Mysuru by Police teams from Maharashtra and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi, eight personnel of the City Crime Branch (CCB) have been transferred for allegedly failing to curb the drug menace effectively.

Those transferred include CCB Head Constables Anil, Ramaswamy, Prakash and Govinda, and Constables Shivanna, Doddegowda, Raju and Uma Maheshwar.

The reshuffle follows allegations of failure to track drug peddlers, negligence in checking criminal activities and other lapses in duty.

In addition, three personnel from the Rowdy-Sheeter Prevention Squad have also been transferred. Senior officers reportedly questioned the inaction of local Police while teams from Delhi and Maharashtra were able to uncover drug manufacturing operations in the city.

The transferred personnel have been reassigned to the Police Stations where they had previously served, and authorities plan to appoint new staff in their place.

Officials indicated that the action is intended as a warning that negligence in duty will invite disciplinary measures.

Police personnel have been instructed to work diligently to dismantle drug networks, curb criminal activities and fulfil their responsibilities.

